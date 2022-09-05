Robots can better detect the mental well-being of children than their parents

The robots can better detect mental well-being problems in children than tests carried out by parents or themselves, according to a new study presented at the 31st IEEE International Conference on Interactive Communication between Robots and Humans (RO-MAN), which takes place in Naples (Italy).

A team of roboticists, computer scientists and psychiatrists from the University of Cambridge (UK) conducted a study with 28 children between the ages of 8 and 13, and had a child-sized humanoid robot administer a series of standard psychological questionnaires to assess the mental well-being of each participant.

The children were willing to trust The Robot, and in some cases they shared with him information that they had not yet shared through the standard assessment method of online or in-person questionnaires. It is the first time they are used robots to assess the mental well-being of children.

The researchers say the robots could be a useful adjunct to traditional mental health assessment methods, although they are not intended to replace professional mental health support.

During the Covid pandemic, homeschooling, financial pressures, and isolation from peers and friends took a toll on the mental health of many children. HoweverEven before the pandemic, anxiety and depression among UK children have been on the rise, but resources and support to address mental wellness are severely limited.

affective intelligence

The teacher Hatice Guneswho runs the Robotics and Affective Intelligence Laboratory at Cambridge’s Department of Computer Science and Technology, has studied how social assistance robots (SARs) can be used as “coaches” of mental well-being for adults, but in recent years he has also studied how they can be beneficial for children.

“After becoming a mother, I became much more interested in the way children express themselves as they grow up, and how that could coincide with my work in robotics –Gunes explains.. Children are quite tactile and are drawn to technology. If they use a screen-based tool, they remove themselves from the physical world. But robots are perfect because they’re in the physical world: they’re more interactive, so kids are more engaged.”

With his colleagues from Cambridge Department of PsychiatryGunes and his team designed an experiment to see if robots could be a useful tool for assessing children’s mental well-being.

“There are times when traditional methods are not able to capture mental well-being failures in children, as sometimes the changes are incredibly subtle,” he says. Nida Itrat Abbasi, first author of the study. We wanted to see if robots could help in this process.”

humanoid robot

For the study, 28 participants between 8 and 13 years old participated in an individual session of 45 minutes with a Nao robot, a humanoid robot about 60 centimeters tall. One of the parents or guardians, along with members of the research team, watched from an adjacent room. Before each session, children and their parents or guardians completed a standard online questionnaire to assess each child’s mental well-being.

During each session, the robot performed four different tasks. First, she asked open-ended questions about happy and sad memories from the past week. «secondly, administered the Brief Mood and Feelings Questionnaire (SMFQ).

Third, he administered an imagery task inspired by the Child Apperception Test (CAT), in which children are asked to answer questions related to the displayed images, and finally he administered the Childhood Anxiety and Depression Scale-Revised (RCADS) to detect generalized anxiety, panic disorder and low mood.

The children were divided into three different groups after the SMFQ, based on how likely they were to have problems with their mental well-being. The participants interacted with the robot throughout the session, by talking to it or by touching the sensors on the robot’s hands and feet. Other sensors tracked participants’ heartbeats and head and eye movements during the session.

Interaction with the robot

All of the study participants said they liked talking to the robot, and some shared information with it that they hadn’t shared in person or online. the online questionnaire.

The researchers found that children with different levels of well-being problems interacted differently with the robot. In the case of the children who did not have problems related to mental well-being, the researchers They found that the interaction with the robot led to more positive responses on the questionnaires.

However, for children who might be experiencing wellness-related issues, the robot could have allowed them to divulge their true feelings and experienceswhich led to more negative ratings on the questionnaire.

“Because the robot we use is child-sized and non-threatening, children may see the robot as a confidant, as they feel they won’t get in trouble if they share their secrets with it,” explains Abbasi. Other researchers have found that kids are more likely to divulge private information – like that they’re being bullied, for example – to a robot than an adult».

mental health evaluation

The researchers say that although their results demonstrate that robots could be a useful tool for psychological assessment of children, they are not a substitute for human interaction.

“We have no intention of replacing psychologists or other mental health professionals with robots, as their expertise far exceeds anything a robot can do,” says co-author Dr. Dr. Michael Spitale-. However, our work suggests that robots could be a useful tool to help children open up and share things they may not be comfortable with at first.”

researchers They say they hope to expand their study in the future, including more participants and following them over time. They are also investigating whether similar results can be achieved if children interact with the robot via video chat.