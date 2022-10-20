Robots in the operating room, improved vision and less postoperative period

Robotic surgery, a concept that might sound like science fiction but is not, has come a long way in recent years and is paving the way for surgical interventions. Its origin is largely due to the minimally invasive surgery technologies that preceded it, such as laparoscopy, which some 30 years ago represented a before and after surgery.

Da Vinci is the name of one of the best-known robots in operating rooms around the world and in Spain. The Da Vinci Xi system, one of the latest and most recent evolutions of minimally invasive surgery that has established itself as a model for robotic surgeries, is a giant with four arms that solves highly complex interventions that require a high degree of precision.

Among other advantages, it is at the service of both the surgeon and the patient, because behind its appearance of a sophisticated system with an infinite network of cables and mechanical towers, it allows surgeons to thoroughly examine the area they are operating on.

Operating theaters with surgical arms and special cameras

Da Vinci Surgical Systems advance minimally invasive surgery across a broad spectrum of surgical procedures. They are designed to allow surgeons to use their skills in the most effective way possible. It is a partnership that benefits both the doctor and the patient.

With the help of surgical arms, special cameras and surgical consoles, robotic surgery has also been associated with a lower use of hospital resources because the duration of the patient’s stay is shorter, according to a study carried out on the impact of robotics in The surgical approach to benign hysterectomy published in International Journal of Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery.

The Da Vinci Xi robot has a number of unique advantages, such as superior vision that allows the surgeon to visualize a three-dimensional perspective. By allowing efficient access through the abdomen or thorax, this system extends the core functionality of the earlier da Vinci, including wrist-worn instruments, high-resolution 3D visualization with high-magnification options, and a very stable operating field and design. ergonomic.

The surgeon has 100% control of the robot-assisted Da Vinci system, which translates the movements of his hand into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments that allow him to achieve extremely precise movements.

Using controllers that look like sophisticated video games, skilled surgeons can use this high-tech system to perform complicated procedures with often better results for patients.

Greater surgical precision, greater range of motion, improved dexterity, accurate viewing, and improved access are some of the main benefits of this technology. Advantages that have a direct impact on the patient, such as better postoperative recovery, fewer scars, less pain and risk of infection, and a faster return to daily activities.

Medical areas that benefit from the Da Vinci Xi system

The Jiménez Díaz Foundation has been using the da Vinci Xi surgical system for three and a half years, which has already been applied to surgeries in multiple areas. So far, the areas that have benefited from this advance are Urology, Thoracic Surgery, and General and Digestive Surgery, which are expected to be joined, sooner rather than later, by Otorhinolaryngology.

Since the Robotic Surgery Program began to be applied in March 2019, the Madrid hospital’s experts from different areas have already performed more than 500 operations with this platform with very good results. In Urologyfor example, one of those with the highest number of operations with this technique (45% of the total), “allows the impact of the intervention on the patient to be reduced, with less pain, hospitalization time, need for transfusion and convalescence ” affirms Dr. Ramiro Cabello, associate head of the Urology Service of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation.







Due to its ability to face complex surgeries, the Da Vinci Xi platform has proven to be very useful in complex oncological surgeries such as radical prostatectomy.

Another area that benefits from this technology is General and Digestive Surgery —with approximately 40% robotic interventions—, specifically rectal cancer, colon cancer with larger lymphadenectomies, as well as liver and pancreatic diseases. This technology makes it possible to respond to new indications, such as “abdominal wall problems and transanal resections in rectal cancer, as well as pathologies of the pelvic floor, obesity and stomach with excellent results”, admits Dr. Miguel León, specialist of the General and Digestive Surgery of the Madrid hospital.

The new assistant in the operating theaters of this hospital has also favored the thoracic surgery, which benefits above all from materials such as robotic endostaplers, which allow “the most complex surgeries to be carried out autonomously”, acknowledges Dr. Ignacio Muguruza, head of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation’s Thoracic Surgery Service. Lung and pleural tumors and other benign lesions are other pathologies that have been treated with Da Vinci Xi.

In an investigation published in the journal specialized in Medicine, JAMA, experts have shown that robotic surgery has not only reduced hospital stays and readmissions and improved the levels of physical condition and quality of life of patients operated on major abdominal surgeries, including colorectal, gastrointestinal and gynecological. They have also found another finding, such as the reduction of blood clots.

As we can see, little by little, and thanks to interventions such as those described, more details about robotic surgery, its components, peculiarities and challenges, essential information to face such enormous evolution, are becoming known.