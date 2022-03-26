Robots to reflect on the essence and evolution of the human being | Japan | TECHNOLOGY

From androids to virtual entities or mechanical exoskeletons, the largest robot exhibition held in Japan until Tuesday invites us to reflect on the evolution of man, his essence and the increasingly blurred border between man and machine.

The exhibition “You and Robots – What is it to be Human?” (You and the robots – What is it to be human?)at National Museum of Emerging Sciences and Innovation (Miraikan) from tokyo, “It does not only seek to show many robots, but also to reflect on the body, mind and life of the human being through robots”it says Yukie Sonoyamafrom the center’s scientific communication department.

The exhibition addresses the origin and evolution of robots to the present day, the meaning of what it means to be human and the sometimes blurred border between man and machine, as well as the perspectives on the evolution of the future shared between both. .

A total of 130 robots of 90 types are on display at the Miraikan until August 31. Coming from more than 50 institutions and universities across the country, they range from iconic androids such as ASIMO or Pepper to zoomorphic devices such as the dog Aibo or the stuffed seal Paro, with more than 20 years of history.

About a third of the robots on display are interactive. They can be touched and talked to, as in the case of the affective robot love or the conversational RoBoHonand there is also a part dedicated to the application of robotics in the medical, prosthetics or industrial sectors.

Among the many curiosities of the exhibition is a model of Posythe robot that made its film debut in “Lost in Translation” (2003), of sofia coppola. Although the scene of her with the protagonist (Scarlett Johansson) was removed from the final montage, the images can be rescued today thanks to the internet.

fuzzy border

Aside from the androids or humanoid robots, perhaps the most striking due to their morphological resemblance, many robots were created to expand the potential of human activities.

Industrial arms have made it possible to speed up and increase production in factories, devices that allow one to increase one’s own strength to load pallets or people without injuring themselves are more widespread, and mechanical prostheses and exoskeletons to replace limbs or bodies without mobility are increasingly common .

The exhibition also dedicates a space to these innovations and allows the visitor to interact with some, such as the android OriHimethe avatar robot that has allowed people with paralysis and other problems to work as waiters.

Among the most striking models on display is JINKI type Zero ver.1.2an imposing 4-meter-high robot managed through a virtual reality device and whose development is aimed at use in tunnel excavation, among other functions.

“Where does the robot end and the human begin? What is the human body?”poses the exhibition.

“The boundary between the body and life itself is becoming blurred, the robot and the human being are coming together and this can change the very value of life”, points out Sonoyama, who explains that among its objectives the exhibition encourages reflection on it and invites “Imagine a future of coexistence with robots”.

The term robot, he says, is increasingly ambiguous, “because there are more and more that are not corporeal, such as artificial intelligences” or virtual entities or holograms, also present.

emotional comfort

In a society like Japan, with rampant aging and high levels of loneliness, robots have been emerging for decades to fill emotional gaps, such as Aibo, Unemployment and love.

This reality is also reflected in the exhibition, which in a more subtle way also addresses the flirtation of the potential use of technology to preserve life after death. It does so through holograms, personalities that return thanks to digital avatars or even through humanoid robots.

Until the exhibition two full-scale androids of the Italian artist have been transferred Leonardo da Vinci and the Japanese novelist Natsume Sosekiwhich have been generating expectation for years wherever they are exhibited.

“You and Robots – What is it to be Human?” seeks to address robots from everyday life, from a perspective far from the conception that is often reflected in the cinema or animation, where imposing mechanized beings abound that sometimes influence the development of real robots.