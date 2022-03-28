Robots to reflect on the human essence – El Sol de Toluca

The range is extensive and ranges from androids to virtual entities or mechanical exoskeletons, all in a massive exhibition of robots that invites us to reflect on the evolution of the human being, its essence and the increasingly blurred border between man and machine.

The exhibition, called You and Robots – What is it to be Human? (You and the robots – What is human?), is presented at the National Museum of Emerging Sciences and Innovation (Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan.

Yukie Sonoyama, from the center’s scientific communication department, explained that the exhibition does not only seek to show many robots, but also to reflect on the body, mind and life of the human being through robots”.

Throughout three areas, the exhibition shows the origin and evolution of robots to the present day, the meaning of what it means to be a human and the border on some occasions between man and machine, as well as the different perspectives on the future imminent future that both will share.

In the Miraikan there are a total of 130 robots of 90 types, which are from more than 50 institutions and universities throughout Japan. Among them stand out from iconic androids such as ASIMO or Pepper, to zoomorphic devices such as the well-known dog Aibo or the stuffed seal Paro, which already have more than 20 years of history.

A third of the robots on display are interactive, they can be touched, even talk to these machines, as in the case of the affective robot called Lovot or the conversational RoBoHon.

There is even a part of the exhibition that is dedicated to the application of robotics in the medical, prosthetics or industrial sectors.

In the exhibition there are many curiosities, such as a model of Posy, the famous robot that made its debut in the cinematographic world in Lost in Translation in 2003, by Sofia Coppola. Although the scene of her with the protagonist Scarlett Johansson was eliminated for the final montage, the images of her with the actress are found on the network of networks.

Apart from the famous androids or humanoid robots, perhaps the ones that attract the most attention due to their morphological resemblance are the robots that were created with the purpose of expanding the potential of human activities.

Industrial arms have made it possible to speed up and even increase production in factories, devices in charge of increasing one’s own strength to load pallets or people without injuring themselves are now more widespread, and mechanical prostheses and exoskeletons to replace limbs or bodies that are no longer mobile. are more common, a promising development.

The exhibition also dedicates a space to this type of innovation, even allowing the visitor to interact with some, such as the android OriHime, an avatar robot that has allowed people with paralysis and other problems to work as waiters.

Among the most striking models on display is JINKI type Zero ver.1.2, an imposing 4-meter-high robot that is controlled through a virtual reality device and whose development is aimed at tunneling, among other functions.

Sonoyama explained that the boundary between the body and life itself is becoming blurred. He argued that the robot and the human being come together and that this can change the value of life itself. To conclude, the Japanese explained that among the objectives of her exhibition is to encourage reflection on it and invite them to imagine a future together, living with robots, according to information published in EFE.

For Sonoyama, the term robot is increasingly ambiguous, as he commented:

“Because there are more and more that are not corporeal, such as artificial intelligences or virtual entities or holograms, also present.”

IT EMOTIONAL

Japan has a rapidly aging society and loneliness rates are very high, which is why they have been producing robots and androids for decades to fill this type of affective lack, such as the Aibo, Paro and Lovot robots.

This reality is also reflected in the exhibition, which in a more subtle way also addresses the flirtation of the potential use of technology to preserve life after death. It does so through holograms, personalities that return thanks to digital avatars or even through humanoid robots.

