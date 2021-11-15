Rocchi: “Maresca made a mistake in Roma-Milan, he will have to referee in Serie B” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
The designator tries to justify his referee: “You can’t kill for a match, even I have had my bad nights. You will see him soon in A”
The championship will resume next Sunday and Roma hope to have better luck with the referees than in the last period. Among the directions that created the most controversy was that of Maresca, who decided in negative for the Giallorossi the big match of the Olimpico with Milan and was then stopped by The Hague. The designator Rocchi spoke about it: “You’ll see him again soon, he can’t be killed for a match. I didn’t like his handling of the game, the mistake can be there – he told Radio 1 -. A bad evening can happen, I had them too, now maybe he will make a move to Serie B and then immediately return to Serie A “.
The Neapolitan referee was mainly punished for the penalty granted to Milan, which led to Kessie’s momentary 2-0. Less serious, according to Rocchi and the leaders of The Hague, the penalty foul not whistled against Pellegrini in the final. The Roma captain received a kick from Kjaer in the middle of the box, on the result of 1-2 for the Rossoneri, but the referee let it go. Against Venice, the Giallorossi paid the opposite, for a very similar episode involving Cristante, judged this time as a penalty.
