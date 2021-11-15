Rocchi: “Maresca made a mistake in Roma-Milan, he will have to referee in Serie B” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The championship will resume next Sunday and Roma hope to have better luck with the referees than in the last period. Among the directions that created the most controversy was that of Maresca, who decided in negative for the Giallorossi the big match of the Olimpico with Milan and was then stopped by The Hague. The designator Rocchi spoke about it: “You’ll see him again soon, he can’t be killed for a match. I didn’t like his handling of the game, the mistake can be there – he told Radio 1 -. A bad evening can happen, I had them too, now maybe he will make a move to Serie B and then immediately return to Serie A “.