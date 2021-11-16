Rocchi: ‘Maresca punished for the management of Roma-Milan, not for the episodes. Soon it will be back in A. The audio of the Var … ‘| A league

Gianluca Rocchi, arbitration designator for A league And B., talk to Radio Me too Lo Sport, starting from Var: “What we said with the guys is that we have to bring the referee back to the center of the project. The Var is a fabulous tool if the referee works well, in a linear, coherent and convincing way. At that point, technology can correct what happens on the pitch much better. Otherwise, technology can become an enemy. Not everyone is using the Var, we have chosen a small group, while on the pitch we are introducing young people to whom it is right to give them a chance. Being in front of a monitor is more complex, you are a slave to images and you have to evaluate them. On the pitch, the referee thrives on instinct. This is why we are going in the correct direction of having two separate figures in the future ”.

PLAYER IN CAB VAR – “I agree that we need to share our thoughts with players and coaches. At each meeting I am inviting a professional coach to help us because football reading is essential. The referee reading is different, because the player focuses on the reading of an action, the referee is structured and polite to decide. They are completely different things ”.

MARESCA – “I think you will see Maresca again sooner than you think. The referee should not be killed because he is wrong. I didn’t like the management of Roma-Milan, not the episodes. The episode is a thing in itself, what is not good is the management and in that for me it was not at the top. Consider that just before he had managed Inter-Atalanta very well. I’ve had bad evenings too. Now maybe he’ll make a move to B and then come back to A but without problems ”.

THE AUDIO OF THE VAR – “I think the day we will play the Var audio is much closer. There is no secret, we keep records smoothly. We need it for teaching, to understand if a Var has communicated well. Consider that in the evaluation of a Var there is not only the decision, which is the central issue, but also the way to communicate. In some cases there are lightnesses that can make you angry but that would remove doubts about intellectual honesty “.

THE CALL VAR – “At the Var on call I never said no. You should ask the coaches and many of them are not so convinced because they answer that they have another job. It should be well adjusted because you imagine the possibility of interrupting an action for a purpose other than a verification. The Var is a new instrument, it is four years old, it is evolving. I am convinced that it will be different, certainly improved. Every evolving aspect can create surprises ”.