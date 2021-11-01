Sports

Rocchi rejects Maresca and will be stopped: there was no penalty on Ibrahimovic

The designator of the Serie A referees Gianluca Rocchi will stop the referee Maresca after yesterday’s Roma-Milan. To reveal it is ‘Sky’.

The designator of Serie A referees Gianluca Rocchi will stop the referee Maresca after yesterday’s Roma-Milan. To reveal it is ‘Sky’, which speaks of a head of referees dissatisfied with the penalty that led to the double advantage of Milan that was to be removed (and instead confirmed, despite Mazzoleni having recalled him to the VAR) and for the attitude in the management of tags. “The contrast of Ibanez on Ibra – we read – was largely within the limits of the law: the defender tackles the opponent from the shoulder and sideways and then moves the ball sharply. Clear error? For Rocchi apparently yes, because also the call from the the Var hall of Lissone by Mazzoleni was judged legitimate “.

