Rocco Commisso, Vlahovic and American football (without debts and accounts in Delaware) – Corriere.it

When, in a recent interview, Rocco Benito Commisso he affirms There is no one here, no one like me (perhaps forgetting the legal and fiscal domicile shared in Delaware with Milan, Venice and Rome) does not exercise modesty or diplomacy but proudly does the accounts. Fiorentina has no financial debts with anyone, it can count on a net worth of 153 million, on a shareholder, that is, he, who paid 75 million directly into the coffers (only in the last year) plus another 25 million with the sponsorship of Mediacom Communications that always his. And now that Vlahovic leaves Fiorentina’s Franchi for Juventus’ Allianz, fewer balls will enter the net (perhaps) but 75 million in cash (for sure). As happened with the 60 million for Federico Chiesa.

The hated Juve always the hated Juventus of Agnelli-Elkann the counterpart in the best deals. Commisso’s American football seems a mix of heart and reason, passion and programming. Collect and save. But to then invest, not to plug holes. Even the club’s name was changed last month, without too much publicity: Acf Fiorentina spa became srl. Reason? Rationalize the corporate organization written in the notarial deed of December. The srl costs less, more ductile and flexible, traditionally more “masterful” but less suitable for partnerships and not at all for listing on the stock exchange: in Serie A the legal form of Salernitana, Sassuolo, Spezia Venezia and, now, also Fiorentina.



Safe and less debt It is two and a half years that the entrepreneur, born 71 years ago in Calabria in Marina di Gioiosa Ionica, took over Fiorentina with his private holding company Jmcc Corporation of Delaware, immediately pushing on the project for the new stadium, thundering against the bureaucracy , arguing with sports prosecutors and with some fellow presidents. A period of time in which, at the same time, it significantly lightened the debt of Mediacom Communications, the fifth US cable TV operator with 2.1 billion dollars in turnover (2020) and 1.3 billion in debt as of 30 September 2021.

The mystery of the 4 billion And he climbed the rankings (more suggestive than scientific) of the Scrooge. Forbes with $ 8.4 billion in estimated assets has put him at number 98 among the 400 American billionaires in 2021, far ahead of both the patron of AC Milan, Paul Singer, and that of Rome, Dan Friedkin accredited by about half. It is useless to ask where 4 billion came from in a year given that in 2020 Commisso was at 4.5 billion: the rankings of the rich must be taken like this, with a little envy and without asking too many questions. After all, from 4 to 8 billion it changes little, from 0 to 4 would be another story. However, the president violates according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, again with 8.4 billion, at number 291 with Silvio Berlusconi at 292.

Financial statements and brochures To understand, in practice, how “strong” Commisso is, one must always look at Mediacom Communications Corporation. The accounts of the American group, which provides data, video and telephone services to 1.5 million households and businesses in 22 states, are published quarterly on the website. But they are mostly press releases, brochures, nothing to do with actual financial statements. Those, apparently, are neither available nor contactable. And the reason could be this: all of Commisso’s companies are headquartered in Delaware (including Mediacom Communications Corporation which has offices in New York where it claims to have its headquarters). This, in addition to guaranteeing legitimate tax advantages, allows us to maintain great confidentiality. Mediacom not listed on the stock exchange, Delaware has a regulation that is anything but stringent in terms of transparency and therefore everything is in order. They do it in many international groups. After all, Commisso has only one shareholder to whom he must answer directly: himself.

The good debtor and the unknown lenders Then, of course, there are the lenders of that 1.2 billion debt, presumably banks and institutional investors, but I don’t know who they are. However, the Italian-American entrepreneur declared that he had always respected the deadlines, never punctured the covenants (the financial parameters to be respected under penalty of repayment of the loan). So much so that the S&P rating agency recently rewarded it by raising the rating from BB + to BBB. What does it mean? That Mediacom is a non-speculative and relatively safe investment even if it is far (eight steps) from the highest degree of solvency. Basically like Italy and a little less than the Exor branded Agnelli-Elkann (BBB +).

One phone For the investment in Fiorentina, however, Commisso drew on his personal financial Jmcc Corporation also rooted in Delaware as the subsidiary Columbia Soccer Venture, direct shareholder of the club. In short, Fiorentina is part of the family assets. It should be noted that the holding companies owning Rome, Milan, Venice and Fiorentina are all based in Delaware at the same address in Wilmington (1209 Orange street) with the same telephone number. The accountant himself: The Corporation Trust Company.

