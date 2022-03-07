Roche Institute proposes 58 competencies in Personalized Medicine

Aware of the existing challenges in terms of training, the Roche Institute Foundation, in collaboration with a multidisciplinary group of specialists, has promoted the development of a ‘Proposal for Competencies in Personalized Precision Medicine for health professionals‘, where it identifies and proposes 58 competencies, classified into six essential domains, necessary to guarantee optimal performance in this field.

In the presentation of this document, the vice-president of the Fundación Instituto Roche, Federico Plaza, highlighted that “the continuous and growing incorporation of new knowledge and technologies applicable to health care poses important training challenges for health professionals, it is necessary to create a continuous learning environment adapted to the current and future context, which responds to the demands of the population by placing the patient at the center of the system”.

As a starting point, various relevant documents related to training in Personalized Precision Medicine were analyzed to define a framework of competencies necessary to guarantee the optimal development of health professionals in this field.

Thus, 58 competencies structured into five essential domains were identified: Determinants of health, Biomedical informatics, Practical applications, Participatory health and Bioethics, plus a sixth cross-cutting domain that impacts the general performance of the competencies linked to each of the above.