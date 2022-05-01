Santo Domingo, DR.

The urban artist Rochy RD faces today the gavel of justice

involved in a serious court case, with accusations of having abused a minor, and under investigation for an alleged child prostitution ringAderly Ramírez Oviedo will know today if preventive detention is imposed on her, as the Santo Domingo Prosecutor’s Office has requested, or if, on the contrary, another type of coercive measure is placed on her.

Already last Sunday a judge imposed coercive measure against the girl’s mother allegedly abused, after she withdrew the complaint she had filed against the urban exponent.

Rochy RD was in the best moment of his career when he was arrested for the alleged rape case. His figure has been growing in recent years, to the point of creating a jargon of common knowledge in society: his definition of “popis”, to people of high class, and “wawawa”, to those of low class. .

The urban man, 30 years old, grew up in the capital sector of Los Frailes, where he has recognized was inspired in his childhood and adolescence by Conscious Pencil, Surgeon and Monckey Black.

Rochy RD has a judicial history, spending a short time in the La Victoria National Penitentiary, in 2010, arrested for electronic crimes.

His songs, his improvisations, began to come out of prison, and when he left, together with the growth of the urban movement, his hit was almost assured.

And just as his popularity grew, so did his interest in visiting the United States, where he has garnered a significant number of fans. However, each attempt was denied the visa that would allow him to travel, precisely because of his criminal past.