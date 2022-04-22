Rochy RD is arrested after the mother of a minor filed a complaint of sexual assault

Rochy RD was arrested this Friday after the mother of a minor filed a sexual assault complaint with the Gender Violence and Sexual Crimes Unit of the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office against the Dominican urban exponent.

The interpreter was transferred from the Unit for Attention to Victims of Gender Violence, Domestic Violence and Sexual Crimes to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Santo Domingo Este Palace of Justice.

The authorized attorney Jean Cristofer Pérez, who represents the complainant, had told this medium that “there are sufficient elements of evidence that link the defendants with the charges against them.”

Without revealing the name of the minor, the lawyer explained that due to the nature of the event it is a case of public action and in this sense it is the Public Ministry that is directing the investigation and will determine the occurrence of what happened.

The SDE prosecutor’s office received the case on Saturday the 9th of this month and according to information offered to this newspaper, the minor was allegedly taken to a villa where the singer was.

Aderly Ramírez, her real name, is known for the songs “Millonario”, “Uva bombon”, “Alta gama”, “Mi contacto”, “Rumba”, “Ella no es tuya”, among others. Also, he made the phrase “KLK wawawa” popular.