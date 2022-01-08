Sports

Rocìo: “Confirmations have been received on Viola’s interest in Isco. Piatek? I’m confident”

The words of the journalist: “The Spanish playmaker has many offers, including Fiorentina”

Rocìo spoke at Pentasport by Radio Bruno to talk about current events at home Fiorentina:

Piatek? This year he scored nine games and one goal. There is no doubt that the vice-Vlahovic will do. If, however, we have learned something from the Italian it is that he manages to bring out the best out of every player, so I am confident. Let’s not forget that Torreira also arrived with little time behind him. Fiorentina moved well. Isco? He doesn’t have a good relationship with Ancelotti. In the match against Granada he got angry with the coach because he warmed up for a long time without entering. After this episode he never even got up from the bench. He played 177 minutes in the whole championship. In recent years, the Bernabeu has been targeting him, booing him a lot. He is a phenomenon, has an incredible football intelligence, in Spain they went crazy for him in the early years. Then, this love vanished. According to the player’s entourage, there are also many offers from important clubs. Among these he confirmed to me how Fiorentina herself is interested in the boy. However, it could also be a move by the agent to move the market around the player …. “

January 7, 2022 (change January 7, 2022 | 19:46)

