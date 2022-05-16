Rocío Guirao Díaz brings with her all the warmth of the beaches of Miami

In front of the mirror and wearing a set of white underwear, Rocío Guirao Díaz has uploaded a LED video of the camera where you can see her beautiful and sculpted body. Everyone knows that the model and businesswoman is a fan of physical exercises and her healthy diet, which keeps her in good condition.

Rocio Guirao Diaz who has been living in Miami for a long time, she settled in the United States of America a little before the pandemic and from there her husband Nicolás Paladini manages her businesses. They have been together since 2008 and have three children together. The businesswoman is always sharing different things about her life on her Instagram account.

the marriage of Rocio Guirao Diaz and Nicolás Paladini has three children: Aitana Paladini who is thirteen years old, Indio Paladini who is eleven years old and Roma Paladini who is six years old. Rocío is the cousin of the model and actor Rodrigo Guirao Diaz well known in Mexico for working in soap operas in that country; knowing them both we can say that beauty runs in the family.

Rocio Guirao Diaz She has been a model since she was fourteen years old. In 2007, she directed the car racing program “El Garage” on Channel 13 and participated in the segment “Dancing for a Dream” of the Showmatch program, hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, on the same television channel. .

A few days ago he saw Rocio Guirao Diaz sharing a motoring day with her husband. This shows that the years of marriage have been very good for them since they have been together for fourteen years and the flame of love is still burning for them, in addition to the fact that their interest in cars has not diminished since the days of “El Garage”. In the photo that she posted the model on her account of Instagramappears with her husband, in the photo caption she has written: “Beautiful afternoon watching the Formula”.

