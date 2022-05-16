Entertainment

Rocío Guirao Díaz brings with her all the warmth of the beaches of Miami

In front of the mirror and wearing a set of white underwear, Rocío Guirao Díaz has uploaded a LED video of the camera where you can see her beautiful and sculpted body. Everyone knows that the model and businesswoman is a fan of physical exercises and her healthy diet, which keeps her in good condition.

Rocio Guirao Diaz who has been living in Miami for a long time, she settled in the United States of America a little before the pandemic and from there her husband Nicolás Paladini manages her businesses. They have been together since 2008 and have three children together. The businesswoman is always sharing different things about her life on her Instagram account.

