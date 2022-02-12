Rocio Munoz Morales / “Sanremo? They said I was making joints. I had Covid and …”

The interview opens with a hug and a background Rocio Munoz Morales to Dedicated. A warm welcome that of Serena Autieri, who said he had known the actress for some time, with whom he worked for the series “One step away from heaven”. The presenter recalled that Rocio had been traveling late, but she had woken up at 5, full of luggage, to take the train to go home. Speaking of the background, she talked about Enrico Vanzina and of the film “Tre Sister” on which he worked with Serena Autieri: «I love him very much, for me it was a film full of love, it was a nice surprise. I felt that I was not in danger, I felt nice people around me“.

Rocio Munoz Morales, partner and daughters Raoul Bova / The new life with Alma and Luna …

It was also a challenge for her. “We do one of the most beautiful jobs in the world, you have to do it with respect for those who look at us and for the great masters. We give up on many things, so we have to give our best“. On Pedro Almodovar And Penelope Cruz: «In Spain they are criticized, no one is a prophet at home, but they have given dignity to cinema. They built themselves from nothing, leading to a great career“.

Raoul Bova, partner Rocio Munoz Morales and daughters / Alma and Luna, the jewels of the two actors

THE BACKSCENE ON SANREMO …

Also Julia Roberts is a reference for you. “She is a sunny woman, doesn’t give a damn about judgments and has shown great intelligence. She is also an actress who has tested herself“, he added Rocio Munoz Morales. TO Dedicated admitted to being a fan of Mahmood and Blanco: «There are all sad songs in my playlist, because I’m very romantic“. After the first night she looked for the lyrics of the song “Chills” and reading it thought about moments in her life. “I’ve been thinking about difficult relationships I’ve had. I read in their words something that belonged to me, that hurt me but I carry in my heart“. The “captain” of him is Carlo Conti: «He is wonderful, a person who has never lost his smile. A gentleman of other times. I couldn’t have done the Festival with anyone else at that time. I spoke very little Italian and was less prepared, but he made me feel at ease“. Rocio Munoz Morales revealed that it was a special moment for her: «I was in a bit of trouble and was crying a lot. Everyone said that I was making joints …“.

Raoul Bova on trial: accusation of assault on a motorist / Rocío Muñoz Morales …

FROM THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE FATHER TO COVID …

Moments of emotion a Dedicated for Rocio Munoz Morales when he spoke of his father: “He told me a few times I love you, he does now that I’m away. It was bad a short while ago“. Instead on the relationship with Italy: “When I think about going home, he goes back to Rome. This is my land. I am linked to my homeland and my family, but this is the place I have chosen and where I want to live, I am really well“. She the actress also recounted what happened to her when she found out she was positive at Covid: «On the 28th I discovered I was positive and isolated myself at home, Raoul (Bova, ed) no. He ran away. On New Year’s Eve things passed me by, then the girls got infected and he left. The three of us were left alone for three weeks“.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED