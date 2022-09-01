Rocío Muñoz Morales, the Spanish actress who sponsors the 2022 Venice Festival and was a dancer for Julio Iglesias and Álex Casademunt’s girlfriend

Although she has spent most of her career in Italy, Rocío Muñoz Morales came to Spanish television thanks to ‘Dancing with the Stars’. We review her trajectory until she reached the Venice Film Festival.

The Venice Film Festival will have a marked Spanish accent this 2022 thanks to Rocio Munoz Morales, the Spanish woman who will act as godmother in this 79th edition of the contest. The actress and presenter has already landed in the city of Canals and, as mistress of ceremonies, her role consists of presenting both the opening and closing galas, which will take place on August 31 and September 10, respectively. Her appointment has not been accidental: in Italy, Rocío is a true ‘celebrity’ who has an important career behind her. We review it.

Rocío Muñoz de Morales, godmother of the 2022 Venice Film Festival, upon her arrival at the Festival. | Piovanotto Marco/ABACA / GTRES

Passionate about dance since she was a child, the Madrilenian began her dance training at the age of 6 and over time she specialized in Ballroom Dancing. Her talent led her to join the dance corps of singers such as David Bustamante either Julio Iglesiaswhom he accompanied on several of his world tours.

This training also opened the doors of the small screen in our country, where he was part of the team of ‘Look who is dancing’ for four years as a dancer and teacher. In 2018, in addition, she presented together with Robert Loyal the program ‘Dancing with the stars’ thus earning the affection of the Spanish audience, who also saw him take his first steps as an interpreter in fictions such as ‘Eve’s fishbowl’ Y ‘Angel or demon’.

Spanish Rocío Muñoz de Morales poses with a Giorgio Armani look at the start of the Venice Film Festival. | Vittorio Zunino Celotto / GETTY

After the cancellation of ‘Everything is possible on the bass’, the series that offered him his first protagonist and that did not meet the expected audience data, Rocío Muñoz Morales set course for Italy, willing to find an opportunity beyond our borders. She there she has participated in numerous novels and films, she has starred in several covers in fashion magazines and established herself as a star by presenting in 2015 the famous San Remo Song Festival with Carlos Conti.

On the sentimental level, Rocío maintained a courtship with the deceased Alex Casademunt for almost five years. Her love story ended in 2012, the same year she started her international adventure and she joined the cast of the movie ‘Immaturi: Il viaggio’, where she met the Italian actor Raoul Bova (‘Forgive me if I call you love’, ‘Under the Tuscan sun’…), with whom he has maintained a discreet and stable relationship ever since.

After the interpreter put an end to his previous marriage, both formalized theirs and today they have formed a beautiful family with their two daughtersLuna, 6 years old, and Alma, 3, whom we know thanks to their social networks, where Rocío shares both moments of her private life and images of the professional projects she embarks on.