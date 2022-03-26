Rocío Osorno combines Zara’s corset dress with a belt

Rocío Osorno is one of the influencers that triumphs in our country, discovering an incredible corset dress from Zara that we can have for much less than it seems. Discovering that Zara has a garment that is pure romanticism, an eighties design that will take us through time and space to the top of trends that frame the body in an extraordinary way. The famous corset dress that was a trend in the 80s is back and it is done by Zara, dress as you perhaps dressed your dolls.

Zara’s corset dress is worn by Rocío Osorno with a belt

The Zara’s new collection makes some nods to the past hand in hand with garments that marked the history of fashion. This amazing dress could be worn by Julia Roberts on a red carpet during the 80’s or early 90’s. It’s a corset dress like those that highlighted the figure in those days.

We go back to the years when the outside and the inside merged. The corset is a garment that was used to stylize the figure, condemned to be part of the most select underwear, it became a dress or a vindictive top. A masterpiece of design that manages to give Rocío Osorno or anyone who wears it a style worthy of a Hollywood star.

The corset dress that stylizes the most. This garment is one of those that adapts to the body, highlighting our best attributes. We can look great without fear of anything sticking to the body. Its structure allows us to hide the belly while we show off our chest in moderation, we can wear a brand new bra or do without it if we feel like it. The structure of this garment is spectacular.

Flowers and romance are back. The flowers on this dress are its best letter of introduction. This type of print manages to arouse passions, whether you like it or not, it is one of the most feminine and flattering that exists. In this case, the pink tones are the living image of romanticism, it is a perfect garment for a special date.

The influencer Rocío Osorno highlights the best of this dress thanks to a belt that also refines your waist. In a pink tone similar to that of the flowers on the dress, green would also be an option, one of the colors of the season if we want to give this dress the finish we are looking for. A safe bet that we will surely wear on more than one occasion this spring.