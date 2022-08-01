Rocío Osorno only needed a few hours for this Zara outfit to have a waiting list

The Rocío Osorno thing with Zara is a love relationship as consolidated (or more) than that of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. And, beware, not only that, it is that the four of us also arouse the same envy. Because if the love relationship between one is idyllic, that someone, please, dare to say that there is some garment that Rocío Osorno records at Zara, which is not wonderful. Now the Sevillian influencer, who a few days ago premiered a set that is already an object of desire on social networks, has shared on her Instagram account a two pieces of printed skirt and top that have a waiting list.

In a matter of just a few hours, Rocío Osorno, as if she were a midas queen who turns everything she touches into gold, This Zara set has made some sizes sell out and many others have a waiting list. The influencer completed the look with colored PVC rings, a very 90s trend and of which she has become one of its main ambassadors.

And if you are looking for an outfit similar to Rocío Osorno’s, we have found two options for you so you can replicate her look. Keep going down!