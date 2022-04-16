Rocío Sánchez Azuara, a woman with steel temper

When she began her career, she was compared to Cristina Saralegui by following the talk-show format that the blonde Cuban from Miami managed with such success and controversy. But Rocío Sánchez Azuara, born in Tampico on June 27, 1963, wanted something more than just being a region 4 replica of Cristina or Oprah (whom she had always seen as an inspiration) and decided to make her career a passion, becoming in a controversial but fair communicator.

Rocío Sánchez Azuara began her career in 1990 and since then she has been a constant presence in the media. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

And it is that Rocío’s life has not been easy either: she has overcome many adversities on her own, and has had to face the same prevalent sexism in the Mexican environment, which had always considered the woman in front of the camera as an object of ornament —something against which Talina Fernández and Lolita Ayala also fought, for example, since the 1970s— and also against the envy and gossip and slander of other colleagues (as is the case of their rivalry with Laura Bozzo, which is already old, or the most recent fight he had because Gustavo Adolfo Infante left his mouth, as usual).

Rocío, unlike those two, has never sought to be the note herself and in fact, although she rose to fame on TV Azteca with various programs such as ‘Things of Life’, which had a strident and tabloid cut, her personal ethics It led her to look for other kinds of programs, although it seems that morbidity persecutes her, because it is what the public asks for, although she has survived that and other circumstances.

Rocío was only 18 years old when she married for the first time and that marriage did not last, but it was the reason why she came to the capital and began studying communication sciences after her divorce. Later she married the composer Carlos Lara (of the duet Lara and Monarrez and creator of great successes for various artists), who made her go through hell, since he – who is the father of her late daughter, Daniela – had another family, something in which he seems to have a lot of experience, since with the singer Lynda he did more-or-less the same (he was legally married to Lynda’s older sister and they had a daughter, for which the singer was repudiated by her family) .

The way in which Rocío found out that Lara, who was already singing in the duet with Jesús Monarrez and was relatively famous in the media, had a wife and another family (for which she committed bigamy, which is a misdemeanor) was through a telephone receipt: at that time in Mexico the telephone receipts presented all the numbers that were dialed and the number of calls to each number. Rocío realized that she had made many calls to a person and thus she realized that she was unfaithful; She later discovered the deception and its magnitude, although in various interviews, when the subject comes up, she prefers not to talk about it out of respect for the woman deceived by Lara, whom she does not hold responsible for anything and her children.

These kinds of cases gave her a lot of strength to deal with serious situations in her programs, becoming a controversial and courageous figure, although nothing prepared her to deal with the most painful loss: the death of Daniela, her daughter —she has two other her third marriage—as a result of systemic lupus erythematosus that she suffered from since she was a child (diagnosed at age 12) and which has been, until now, her most crucial test. The loss brought her down, but she has gotten up to continue, in what she calls her crusade for the causes that matter to her: this month she premieres a program with a more personal format on TV Azteca (after a few years on Imagen TV) and also with a foundation that he created to help all people with lupus and similar and related diseases.

“I think I’m a strong woman,” she said in an interview with Who magazine, in 2021. “I’ve experienced very hard things that people close to me wonder how I haven’t fallen into drugs or depression… I’ve always had clear goals And yes, it’s true, I have a strong character, a strong look that I try to lower because people stare at me with fear, but I’m not an aggressive person, I just try to be a woman of integrity, precisely because of that experience that I carry on my back ” .

