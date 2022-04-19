Rocío Sánchez Azuara as a young woman: this is what she looked like a few years ago | Photos | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

At 58 years of age, the driver Rocio Sanchez Azuara She has extensive experience on Mexican television, demonstrating her great talent for being in front of cameras and also the notorious beauty that has been one of her hallmarks throughout her successful career.

MORE INFORMATION: The time Laura Bozzo tried to throw Rocío Sánchez Azuara down the stairs, according to the journalist

Although many consider her to be a very beautiful woman, lately some photos of her have begun to circulate on social networks from a few years ago, which confirm that since she was young she was someone who attracted attention for her appearance.

THE PHOTOS OF ROCIO AZUARA

As can be seen in the images that have been rotated on digital platforms, the journalist has always left her blonde hair, although the size and hairstyle have varied, depending on the fashion of the moment.

In the programs that she has hosted, mainly talk shows, she has also worn a significant number of dresses that were according to the time and her silhouette, since her impeccable look has been another characteristic that she has maintained over the years.

This is what Rocío Sánchez Azuara looked like a few years ago.

It was recently confirmed that Rocio Sanchez Azuara has returned to Aztec TV to have a new program, which will be named “Get closer to Rocío” and will have the same format as the space that was leading in Imagen Televisión.

In addition, it is expected to be at the same time, so it is presumed that she will be the one in charge at that certain time, although her extra-low has been done with the services of Laura Bozzo, who will give her competition.

MORE INFORMATION: Rocío Sánchez Azuara and why she resigned from Imagen Televisión

The television host has been considered one of the most beautiful journalists in Mexico.

WHY DID ROCÍO SÁNCHEZ AZUARA LEAVE IMAGE TELEVISION?

Pati Chapoy and the rest of the panelists of the program “Ventaneando” welcomed Rocío Sánchez Azuara to TV Azteca and immediately asked her about the reasons for her return, after seven years working on other channels. Rocío Sánchez Azuara did not shy away from the questions and answered honestly.

The host said that she did not dare to renew her link with Imagen Televisión, because she considered that her program -due to its social nature- needed greater exposure, a condition that TV Azteca does give you. “Not that I felt bad, but to achieve the goal of the program of course you need a much bigger window”he expressed.

“I never leave badly, but suddenly they take it the wrong way…the truth is I always say good-bye, in the last case they had me on probation for three months. It was my project, at no time was anyone lying, they had me on trial for three months, then six, we signed but the year expired. The proposal to return to Azteca appeared and I returned because there are better opportunities to help “he continued.