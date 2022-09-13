Rocío Santibáñez Vásquez: ‘The medical symbolism’ | Columnists | Opinion

Probably, many young doctors from the last generations of graduates of the Catholic University of Santiago de Guayaquil (UCSG) are unaware of the history of the sculpture that, for more than 50 years, has been displayed as a mural on the facade of the Faculty of Medical Sciences. Surely, they will not know much about its author either: José Manrique Izquieta, doctor and sculptor from Guayaquil, founder of the Faculty of Medicine in 1968 and its first dean. Today I wanted to rescue his historical presence in the school where many doctors have been trained.

That work of art, called Medical Symbolism, was sculpted by Manrique Izquieta himself in 1971 and donated to the faculty. It consists of a 6 m long mural, which exhibits a cross with the figure of a man (doctor) who carries the rod of Asclepius in his right hand, while with the left he holds a man (patient) protecting him or perhaps rescuing him. “It is the constant representation of the eternal struggle between life and death, knowing that it is unfair because death will always win” (Magazine Medicine FCM-UCSG, vol. 17 no. 4, 2011). Until now, the image of this beautiful sculpture has been the icon of our faculty and of its medical journal.

Other works of art, just as significant and by the same author: The Eternal Struggle and The Theological and Biological Theories of the Origin of Man, are exhibited in the office of the Dean of Medicine, as well as in the auditorium, where the sculpture has this text written : “A doctor is one who does not forget the soul of his patient.” Manrique Izquieta was a cardiologist and wrote several medical and non-medical books. One of them, Humanized medicine, chapters of the chair that does not exist, collects his humanist thinking about what should be the teaching of medicine in universities. He expresses, in his prologue: “If you are taught to be a doctor, you have to be taught to be human (…). If the procedures produce pain, emotional tension, restlessness, etc., they cannot be dispensed with in order to achieve a technical objective”.

Manrique Izquieta was also the pioneer in the dignity of old age by being the promoter of the foundation of the School for older adults attached to the Vicente Rocafuerte Lay University of Guayaquil, in 1984.

Like Matilde Hidalgo de Procel, Manrique Izquieta is a benchmark in Ecuadorian medicine, especially in Guayaquil. His thought about the danger of the dehumanization of medicine is still valid. The modernization of medical practice and the future competition of artificial intelligence are two courses against which it will be necessary to fight in order not to lose the human meaning of this profession.

We should not and cannot ignore history. That is why I make a public call to the authorities of the UCSG, so that the presence of the work of Manrique Izquieta with his mural The medical symbolism, which has been sadly and rudely hidden by a poorly designed and planned new construction, is rescued. It is one more example of what Guayaquil is in its disorderly growth, where new buildings are built without thinking about the aesthetic and environmental damage they cause. (EITHER)