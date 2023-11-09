Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts Stevie Nicks, Ice-T, Adam Levine and more at 2023 induction ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction will be broadcast live from Brooklyn on Friday, November 3.

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has expanded its lineup.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Stevie Nicks, Ice-T, Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah and Sia will be joining the list of presenters and special guests during the upcoming 38th annual induction ceremony.

Last month, it was announced that Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Elton John, HER, New Edition and St. Vincent will perform at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The above artists honor this year’s inductees, who were announced in May.

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners make up the 2023 class. Several other artists will also receive honorary awards: DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be recognized for musical influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Cooper and Bernie Taupin will receive Musical Excellence Awards.

delayed soul training Producer Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is given to a “non-performing industry professional” for their impact.

When the inductees were initially announced in May, John Sykes, president of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, shared a statement in a press release. “This year’s incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock and roll,” he said. “We are honored that the induction ceremony in New York in November will coincide with two milestones in music culture; Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop.”

The Rock Hall shared the full list of 2023 nominees in February, which included Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon and The White Stripes.

In May, the Fleetwood Mac singer, 74, shared an Instagram letter dedicated to Crowe, 61, after the news of her engagement was announced.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks

“Yes, you can call me psycho ~ I’ve been listening to Sheryl Crow Radio on Pandora for the last 4 days. ~ A lot of our memories came back,” Nicks wrote.

She added, “Congratulations to Miz Crowe on your upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ~ I’m so proud of you ~ it’s a very exclusive club for us ladies.” “I found out at 4am this morning and I had to dance around my room for you. See you on the street! Love you, Stevie.”

Crowe, 61, replied in the comments of Nicks’ post: “If it weren’t for you, Stevie Nicks, I wouldn’t be here.”

“You inspire me and you inspire me to inspire others,” Crowe said. “I love you and I’m blessed to know you. 🌸”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3 at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

