rock grandpas pocket the jackpot by selling their catalogs

MUSIC IN ALL ITS STATES (4/5) – Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Neil Young… The music pundits have monetized their heritage for hundreds of millions of dollars.

In twenty years, the music sector has gone from euphoria to depression before finding a new youth. Rarely has the cultural industry been so dependent on technological innovations that have forced it to constantly reinvent itself.

“The grandpas are resisting.” With age, the heroes of the “protest songs” of the sixties, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Neil Young, the conscience of popular America Bruce Springsteen, the inventor of glam-rock David Bowie, of pop rock Fleetwood Mac or yet electro stars like David Guetta, Justin Timberlake and Shakira have abandoned the delights of “sex drugs and rock’n’roll” to cultivate a sense of business. All have in common a long career punctuated with success, millions of records sold and… the fact of having recently pocketed windfalls of several tens, even hundreds of millions of dollars by selling their catalogs to majors or investment funds. investment.

Bruce Springsteen has thus received nearly 500 million dollars…

