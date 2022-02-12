Rock gym Alcenago, accident for a climber who falls from the wall: red code

The rescuers of Suem 118 report in a note that they intervened today, Saturday 12 February, near the Alcenago-Stallavena rock gym to rescue a person. According to the first available information, in fact, a climber would have fallen, due to causes under investigation, eventually ending up seriously injured.

Suem staff intervened with a nurse ambulance, as well as with the helicopter. The accident would have occurred around 13.30. The mountain rescue personnel also intervened. Based on what is learned, the person who fell was then evaluated by the red code. In fact, the mountain rescue explains in a note that the 118 helicopter arrived at the cliff of Stallavena, in Grezzana, where “a freeclimber had flown for a few meters in the Palestrina sector”.

The man, whose initials are VC, is 47 years old and comes from Mantua. The latter seems to have been lowering when he suddenly fell, later complaining of pain in his back and wrists. Winched by helicopter rescue technician and medical team, the man was stabilized and embarrassed, to be then recovered and transported to the Borgo Trento hospital. An alpine rescue team from Verona arrived on site for any support to the operations.