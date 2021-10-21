‘Rock is the answer’, the words of the music will save us

The title of the book is loosely based on John Lennon’s ‘Mind Games’; the introduction, by Emily Dickinson: “That rock is all there is, is all we know about rock”. To speak of Massimo Cotto’s new book, we abound with quotations because his is also a book of quotations. But not the quotes from others, but extracts from a lifetime of interviews, his own, with the greats of music. Deejay, journalist, author, writer (the lives of Pelù, Ligabue, Fossati, Patty Pravo, Irene Grandi and the Nomadi are his thing), Cotto has collected in over 400 pages of ‘Love is the answer’ (Marsilio) the set of anecdotes, meditations, reflections of over 150 artists, regulated by 365 words (with relative reference song), channeled on 12 themes, one for each month of the year. Easier to read than to say, to speak are Mick Jagger, Chris Cornell, David Bowie, Patti Smith, Paul Simon, Lou Reed, Elton John, Brian Eno, Chris Martin, Billy Joel, Sting, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Marianne Faithfull , Ray Charles, Joni Mitchell, Robert Plant, Randy Newman, Robert Smith, Noel Gallagher, Leonard Cohen, but also Wim Wenders and Tom Hanks. And 127 others. About.

Born during the second lockdown because the first was used for ‘It went like this’, a four-handed book with Ligabue,’ Rock is the answer ‘is the analytical session that follows’ Rock Therapy – Remedies in the form of a song for every ailment or situation ‘, “Which started from the assumption that a song can no longer change the world, but it can help you heal from your small and big daily ills,” explains the author. And the therapeutic power of the new book, the emotional hit it generates, is a Marshall up to a ball …

Massimo Cotto, can you explain this book to us?

The publisher asked me for a sequel to ‘Rock Therapy’ and I started from another premise: if we think that songs can change your life, why can’t the words of their authors? In recent years I have been lucky enough to meet artists who have told me a little about their life and I found myself thinking about what they had told me. Since I am an archivist, since I keep everything away, I have selected 150 and from them I have taken the things that I believe can have universal value.

In the preface you write that the book does not contain aphorisms, ‘the fulminating sentence’. I see the aphorisms, it’s just that they are long …

It is true. What the artists have told me contains the meaning of our daily life, certainly. It is that we are now used to thinking that the aphorism must be closed in a few words.

Of some there are very large excerpts: Solomon Burke, Ben E. King, Noa …

… Rufus Thomas, Doc Pomus, big names for music lovers and perhaps less known to the general public, of which I wanted to recreate that magical and perhaps unrepeatable period in which rock was also innocence. Today it is difficult to explain to a boy, for example, that the generation before mine only found records in appliance stores. Well, it seemed ugly to deprive the reader of that ‘fairytale’ world just to summarize.

“In Naples, a know-it-all girl told Edoardo Bennato that her love for Jerry Lewis was evident in her songs. Edo looked at her sideways, then said: “Why, are my songs funny?”

Apart from knowing how to distinguish the pianist from the comedian, how do you manage, in an interview, to enter private life in this way?

In addition to a little luck, one of the main requirements is to be prepared. Years ago we interviewed Natalie Merchant of 10,000 Maniacs and a colleague asked her: “Did all these songs originate on the guitar?” And she: “In this record there is only piano”. Beyond the preparation, the watershed can be the question about childhood: if you see that they open up and tell each other, then it is possible that you have managed to establish a relationship of trust. If, on the other hand, you get politically correct, then there is still a long way to go. Paradoxically, I have never published the most beautiful book I have ever written: I am a very good friend of Francesco Renga and thanks to this bond we wrote a book together; then he read the drafts and prevented me from publishing it because he realized that having blindly trusted me had prompted him to tell me things that once read sounded too intimate.

Will it ever come out?

The agreement between us is that I can only publish it when he is dead. But Francesco knows that he will die after me, and therefore the book will never come out.

Peter Gabriel who tells you about his analysis path, Elton John who confesses all his addictions to you: more intimate than that …

Elton John’s is the classic example of how the interview can be born in one way and become another. In Verona, at a certain point, he began to tell me his odyssey, even crying. Polygram at the time bought the interview to send it as a press release to reporters around the world. I never thought we would go so deep, asking private questions can reopen doors that artists often prefer to leave closed. Elton John is a wonderful person, apart from maybe once in Oslo, sitting in a taxi: he had a fight, he seemed stoned, and didn’t say a single word. But he has changed since he detoxed.

“Yes, (Keith Moon) ate flowers. I once tried to do it too. I was mad at him, so I said, “Okay, you think you’re the best of all just because you eat flowers? Look, I can do it too ». Sometimes I choke to death “(Pete Townshend, The Who)

In the book there is a lot of material for psychologists, as well as for musicologists …

It is that we are used to thinking that the rock star is the man who has all the answers and instead is first of all the most fragile man there can be, even if only because on that fragility he built his artistic path. What he wears when on stage is what Michael Hutchence of the Inxs called “the ego jacket”, but then comes the time when he has to get offstage. Many have told me how difficult it is to know that fans see them as spokespersons and they already have enough problems regulating their own life, let alone that of others. Every now and then they ask me how it is possible that people like Chester Bennington or Chris Cornell, who had everything, and who were also beautiful people, have taken their own lives. They ask me why the artist, by definition, feeds others but then dies of hunger.

There is no date for the interviews: the search for a space-time location for your meetings is at least stimulating.

It is a choice. The basic principle for me was that everything they told me could survive even without dating. There are few cases, but I have avoided all those phrases that are perhaps beautiful but limited to a specific moment, no longer valid today. An example: with Paolo Conte I wrote the book ‘Make me a backup question’, where I took all the interviews with him over the years and removed the questions. Conte deleted about twenty pages from me, writing more from scratch, telling me that today he would never have said those things. Going back to ‘Rock is the answer’, I wanted the things said in the book to be valid regardless.

“Mick Jagger introduced Simon (Le Bon) to Bob Dylan. Bob said, “Hi, nice to meet you,” and then ran off, perhaps to the bathroom to wash his mouth with soap. Or to spit around the corner … “(Duran Duran)

In the book the artists mention each other. I checked: Dylan comes back 87 times in the book. In the story of Paul Simon, for example, who tired of himself found the motivation in him: “He doesn’t give a damn about everything else, because only one thing counts: feeling good on stage” …

Yes, some become tutelary gods. In my small way, when they ask me which artist is missing from my work, I reply that I never wanted to interview Springsteen, because he is the man who changed my life with ‘Thunder Road’, listened to in the car as a boy, with Dj telling his story. It was there that I realized that in life I would tell stories. Faced with the idea that Springsteen, who is said to be a great person, in a hypothetical interview granted to me, may be neurasthenic because he has just quarreled with his wife or his car has just been stolen, I preferred to leave him on the bedside table, where he is. been my light for many years. When the record company asked me if I wanted to interview him, I said no; he reformulated my question, convinced that I did not understand; I explained, he said he understood but left thinking I was a perfect fool and I understand it. But even if Springsteen had given me a wonderful interview, it wouldn’t have been comparable to what he gave me without ever having met him.

At regular intervals, the funeral is held at rock. Neil Young, on the fact that he will never die, has already expressed himself: do you want to express yourself too?

As long as we continue to say that he is dead, it will mean that he is not. Beyond the joke, he is no longer as healthy as he used to be. Today young people express their discontent with rap, trap, hip hop. As much as rock remains a great communication vehicle, we are in one of those phases where there would be a great need for a new Dylan-like prophet, or a new band to take us by the hand and drag us along. There are potentially good bands, Greta Van Fleet, Nothing But Thieves, but they’re not the new Pearl Jam or the new Red Hot. When you think of the last, huge group you think of Muse, then you look at how much time has passed since they exploded and you realize that we are missing a new piper.

“It is not enough to have recorded ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ or ‘Revolution’ to be a revolutionary. Revolt is not a title, it is a way of life “(Mick Jagger)

I close with the dilemma of the year: are Måneskin rock?

I state: I will thank them all my life because it is only thanks to them that the New York Times interviewed me (laughs, ed). Beyond that, I believe Måneskin is rock more in attitude than in sound. They have some naivety and pop colorways that make them a bit far from the commonly understood rock. That said, I am on their side, if only out of patriotism: they are lining up everyone in the world and I want to be proud of them because they exist. Then, there are three rankings: that of the event in which you participate, that of sales and that of time. If they can survive the time table, they will move forward. Robert Plant told me one day that he never understood the sensational success of Led Zeppelin. He also said to me: “Why the Beatles yes and the Animals no?”. What suddenly triggers word of mouth and turns slingshot into bomb is something I haven’t been able to understand yet …



Rock is the answer (Marsilio Edizioni)