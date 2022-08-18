Rock the long layered bob for summer

There is a good reason why the bob cut is still permanently and constantly present in our daily lives. Its sophistication echoes that of 1920s Paris, though the look classic has mutated to adapt to contemporary needs and looks.

We find the slightest blink in magazines, social networks and in the street style for one reason, and that is because its versatility to adapt to all types of faces and hair textures with excellent results makes it one of the great favorites.

Journey

Bob cuts gained prominence during 2022 for the reason they were born in the first place: practicality. Initially they were key for the nurses who attended during the First World War, in turn for hygiene reasons.

Later it was adopted by the cinema and those brave women who did not conform to the canon of the time and chose to wear short hair, also known as flappers.

Many celebrities have opted for the trending bob haircut at different times in their careers to show us that it really does have fantastic results. This is because it can be adapted, centimeters more or less, to all silhouettes.

Emma Stone has a round face and has masterfully worn the bob a little longer than the traditional one, a resource that Jennifer Lopez, who has a diamond-shaped face, has also used.

As for oval faces, Sarah Jessica Parker and Rihanna have successfully walked this path before, while Keira Knightley does the same for rectangular faces.

Esthetic

The classic bob haircut sits between the cheekbones and the chin, and is usually straight. However, it can be longer to highlight all types of faces in the best way, allowing an extra margin up to the clavicle.

Hence, it is a perfect option for everyone, without exception, and the expert stylist on duty will determine the correct length according to each case.

However, the haircuts that predominate this summer invite us to wear it longer than usual and to admit another trend that has stepped strongly in 2022: the layers.

But what does a long bob cut look like on layers?

It is also common to use the abbreviation lob to refer to the long bob, a style that is markedly longer than the traditional one, but without exceeding the shoulders.

In recent months, it has been worn by personalities such as Selena Gómez, Khloé Kardashian and the British model, Jourdan Dunn, both in straight hairstyles and with marked curls, reaffirming its elegant versatility in both cases.

The street style It has also had something to do with this and the best dressed bet on it in its long format, one that also allows you to pick it up easily and think about hairstyle options with a clear face.

Style

If you decide to adapt it and wear it with this wink of nostalgia for the Y2K era, you should know that it is possible to include two or even three layerswhich can be as marked or subtle depending on the type of hair you have and the final finish you want to achieve.

The layers They are ideal to add movement to any look, something that is perfect for very heavy hair; however, it is also possible to achieve volume in thin hair with these stepped cuts, cuts with layers shaggy are there to prove it, particularly now that we have allowed ourselves to experiment in depth with other trends from the past.

These have helped to bring out the curls in a very flattering way, and if you end up framing your face with curtain bangs, you can be sure that you will be up to date with current trends.