rockaxis | billy-idol–the-everlasting-youth-and-rebel-of-rock

A little earlier, at 8:00 p.m., the opening host of the party was the Franklin Nationals, who, with an impeccable sound, delighted the public with songs from their acclaimed debut album “Altamar” (2021), and their cutting-edge rock where they fuse in a very good way both elements of pop and melodic punk, as it was possible to perceive in songs like ‘Luces en el Mar’, ‘Perfeccion’, ‘Una Señal’ and ‘Fotografías’, which have a vibration reminiscent of a little to QOTSA in the rockiest and most critical moments. The truth is that the quintet made up of Ismael Bustamante (ex Sin Perdón), Carlos Kretschmer (BBS Paranoicos), Roberto Ugarte (Insurgentes Sur) and Sebastián Urrutia (Juguetenfermo), along with a backing keyboardist, sounded very compact and firm in their 30 minutes, making a very good opening.

While all the details were being prepared for the main show, I thought about how no one had ever had the wisdom to bring Billy to the Viña Festival, if he has an impressive battery of indelible hits. But there was no time for further reflection because at 9 pm sharp, one by one the musicians took possession of the stage to kick off with ‘Dancing With Myself’ and unleash the party. With a really perfect sound from the first second and with a very excited audience that had been waiting for this great moment for decades, nothing and no one would prevent the show from being one of those unforgettable nights at the Caupolicán. ‘Cradle Of Love’ was the next one and the support band made up of Paul Trudeau on rhythm guitar and keyboards, Erik Eldenius on drums, Stephen McGrath on bass and Billy Morrison on rhythm guitar, did their job as flagmen to perfection so that the great duo (undoubtedly one of the greats in the history of Rock), the immense Steve Stevens on lead guitar and Billy Idol on vocals, will shine in style.

A magnificent set design that sometimes made us feel in New York and others in London, with a large ‘Corona-Lightning’ in the center that is the new distinctive icon of Idol, a spectacular set of lights and a Billy always very fashionable, changing of costumes in almost all the songs, the night continued to be enjoyed with great songs like ‘Flesh For Fantasy’ with the superb guitar of Stevens that takes 50% of the protagonism of the show. Then came ‘Cage’, a new song belonging to the imminent EP of the same name that will be released on September 23, for after cardboard and with 3 guitars playing, start a fabulous version of the hit ‘Speed’ central theme of the movie of the same name starring by Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, and that’s where we were when a strong smell of tear gas gradually took over the theater and harmed not only the audience but also the band and Billy himself who couldn’t continue singing. His crew quickly took him off the stage, leaving the entire audience incredulous with what was happening. “Punks are not dead,” Billy said in a video on his Instagram, mentioning that “a group of Punks had tried to enter the venue without tickets,” which is why Police dispersed people using tear gas instead of water, in a Pretty uncritical action considering the result. Due to this, the show was suspended for a little over 20 minutes to allow the theater to ventilate and the irritating effect of the toxic gases to dissipate. And with the lights on, it was possible to appreciate the cross-sectional and diverse public that Idol gathers, because there were old-school rockers, metalheads, punks, new waves, poppers and ‘normal’ people, like some grannies that I saw and who had a very bad time with the gases.

Overcome the incident, the whole band returns to restart with ‘Speed’ and a Billy totally willing to continue making us enjoy, presenting another recent song ‘Bitter Taste’ from his EP from last year “The Roadside”, to later get into an incredible version of the classic ‘Eyes Without A face’ started by Stevens and Morrison with superb acoustic guitars and guided by Billy’s lilting and sensual voice that stays in very good shape. Then came Stevens’ star moment (one more, because he really shone all night), and he performed an acoustic guitar solo with prodigious fingering, fusing flamenco and engaging with some bars of ‘Stairway To Heaven’ that the audience accompanied with their voices. The truth is that this piece of guitarist, in addition to being Idol’s right hand man throughout his career, has highly recommended albums such as the one by his band Atomic Playboys (1989), ‘Exposed’ (1993) which he recorded with Vince Neil from Mötley Crüe, or some of his instrumental albums recorded with the huge Terry Bozzio on drums and Tony Levin on bass.