‘Rockers’, Modern and a Juice for Scarlett Johansson: Underground Stories from the Sidecar Room babelia

I remember a boring Saturday afternoon, probably in autumn, when we went with a friend to the Rambla in search of fun. We grabbed a bottle of Segovian whiskey at one of those old grocery stores that are now Memento, And we proceeded to drink it while leaning on a bench in the Plaza Real. We were having our first drinks when Nazario and Ocana came up to us dressed as flamenco dancers. They were crossing the intersection very gracefully and must have been curious about those middle-class twenty-somethings who were naively playing tricks with a high-class bottle. They drank some wine, joked with the criminals, and continued on their way.

This was the Barcelona of the late seventies. Roberto Tierz (Córdoba, Argentina, 1958), the son and grandson of Republican exiles, frequented the same place and was a distinguished resident of Ciutat Vela, as in November 1982 he opened the long-standing music bar Sidecar with some friends. was established. Animated of course by a third party, Tearz summarizes four decades of experiences—and 6,000 concerts. this is not a sidecar book, The title doesn’t deceive, they are brief memoirs, a shaky account of his management of a place in the basement of which generations of Barcelona spent nights of frenzy, hedonism, friendship and music. A club that wanted to be a factory of artistic alternatives, a refuge from informal culture.

“Once you’ve gotten to the sidecar, you’ll never want to leave,” says Carlos Zanón in a foreword that appears to be written about a drugged coaster, admitting that he’s been through them all. Remembers going down the stairs, but can hardly remember getting out. The dawn Nor can I list the times I’ve been to that dark dungeon on whose stage, in the background, so many musical sensations were experienced. I associate the Sidecar with a family space, where there are no obnoxious muscles at the door, or no fuss inside. The friendship of Roberto, who was a musician before becoming a manager, contributed a lot to this.

Sidecar room in Plaza Real in Barcelona. John Barbosa

Tearz played in groups. He met Carlos Segarra and formed the embryo of Rebeldes, a possible future that frustrated military service. Upon his return, he goes through various jobs – collection at home, advertising delivery man – and understands that he must start from scratch, looking for life. In an old bar in Rawal that miraculously still exists, along with three partners with big dreams and zero resources, they decide to set up a bar. They experienced early travel to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, and aspired to modernize in the face of the decadent Laitana scene of Zeleste and its singer-songwriters, virtuoso jazz-rock and salsa orchestras.

When America’s Sixth Fleet disembarked its sailors at the foot of the Rambla, Tierz regularly frequented that square and the streets and crowded gambling dens where he often visited places he recorded from London. played and breathed the air of liberal modernity. The Eighties were born and groups emerged in the city that needed spaces like that multipurpose basement with an entrance off Rue Heures, where soon comic book exhibitions, film screenings, music video festivals and to see Bowie or Springsteen Trips to France will be organized. The success, which had taken him by surprise from day one, kept piling up.

“We found that there were people who were outside seven hours a day or more, seven days a week,” Tierz writes. “Oh, what times! Many people turned the sidecar into a sort of social club they attended daily. The mix was perfect and coexistence was almost always good. Modern, with trench coats and intellectual aspirations rockers Harleys and toupees, badge-laden hooligans, impeccable mods with their parkas, and of course, the students, the office workers, the neighborhood guys, the El Chino delinquents who always respected the bar, the upperclassmen… if Anyone is welcome brought good vibes”. Such civilized socialization came to an abrupt end on the night of 1985 when a police raid with a sense of exemplary cleanliness took place. And the finale arrived: seven months of paperwork and frustration.

The Sidecar reopened and was once again filled with the most diverse urban creatures; Expansion and improvements took place, finding a place at street level, access to the square, where one could isolate oneself from the noise of the underground. He went through the euphoria of the Olympics and suffered from the plague of heroin addiction; They invented crowded “girls only” nights, they welcomed the experimental music of Club G, they joined the fashion for psychotronic cinema. and Roberto forms an alliance with Quim Blanco, the club’s dead programmer, in a recruitment agency. He was not alone in the failures of this entrepreneur who always erased false steps with new ideas. On the seventh anniversary, his loyal customer B.B. Three local groups led by Sinn Sed filled the square to watch.

converted into a club over time indie, The already historic bar enjoyed nights that compensate for the bad luck. They reunited the New York Dolls on their own small stage and rescued Los Bravos vocalist Mike Kennedy. They got stellar visits: secret concerts by adopted Barcelona man Manu Chao and British polydrug addict Pete Doherty, appearances by Scarlett Johansson – who drank the juice – and Elijah Wood, Frodo Lord of the Rings, DJ for a night The mayor also wanted to go to Sidecar’s basement, the representatives of the city council who had confused him with repeated inspections.

They are incomplete reminiscences of a cultural originator, saved by his exquisite prose and absence of vanity.

Published by a small business publisher pulp -Biographies and essays on rock, thriller and western novels-, this is not a sidecar book It would have focused more material in the form of choral testimony, edited with greater literary ambition. They are incomplete reminiscences of a cultural originator, saved by his exquisite prose and absence of vanity. Strange that someone who never had a bad word to say about his former partners happened to be president of the Plaza Real Merchants Association, and who was awarded the city’s Medal of Honor by Ada Colau.

“Without wishing to be ungrateful, I believe that it is our obligation to distance ourselves from the sphere of authority, to remain independent and to always be on the side of ideas that question the system”, Tierz said in his general Concluded without losing balance. “That was our initial idea and, although times are changing, we are not changing.” is the unwritten law of rock n roll, Friend.

‘This is not a sidecar book’, Roberto Tierz. Foreword by Carlos Zanón. 66-rpm version, 2023. 188 pages. 20 euro.

