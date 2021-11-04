Rocket BTPs, rates and spreads collapse. Sell-off finished?

BTPs are redeemed with a rush to buy, accompanied by a splash of the Spread. Is the worst behind us? Here are the expectations of the analysts.

The curtain falls on a decidedly encouraging session for the Italian bond market, which is breathing a first sigh of relief after the sinks of the last few days.

Spread down sharply, ten-year BTP rate in free fall

The BTP-Bund spread fell by 7.53%, stopping at 121.5 basis points, after hitting an intraday low of 120.6 basis points.

A rain of purchases poured into the BTPs which after the sell-off of the last few days have raised their heads with decision, so much so that the 10-year yield stopped at 1.079%, with a sinking of 12.21% compared to the close of yesterday.

Spreads and BTPs seem to have found some calm after the storm that started last Thursday following some statements made by Christine Lagarde, number one of the ECB.

BTP and Spread: the net focus on monetary policy

As highlighted by Commerzbank experts, the main focus of the market remains the tightening of monetary policy which begins to affect inflation expectations, while flattening dynamics remain intact and peripheral spreads are getting nervous.

BTP and Spread: excessive sell-off. and now?

DZ Bank colleagues define the sell-off that hit euro area government bonds and in particular BTPs in these days exaggerated, believing that this trend is not destined to continue.

It is true that in 2022 the ECB will purchase a significantly lower number of government bonds in 2022 than in 2021, but analysts at DZ Bank do not expect that the yield on the 10-year Bund will increase significantly over the next few years. 12 months.

BTP and Spread: Unicredit explains the reasons for the recent pressures

No different is the indication that comes from Unicredit strategists, who explain that the pressure on peripheral debt and in particular on BTPs, in recent days has been triggered by the downsizing of QE expectations in 2022 and by investors’ concerns about the moves of the Eurotower.

In fact, it is feared that the ECB may start raising interest rates as early as 2022.

Spread BTP-Bund: rise too sharp, will not last any longer

However, Unicredit strategists think that the widening of peripheral spreads and in particular of the BTP-Bund spread was too sharp and too rapid.

To contextualise, the experts highlight, at over 135 basis points, yesterday’s intraday high, the 10-year BTP-Bund Spread was at its highest since November 2020, when the ECB had not yet announced the latest increase in its Pepp package. ‘outlook looked much less rosy than it is now and the political outlook was more unstable.

That said, according to Unicredit, the widening of the Spread in recent days offers a pretty good idea of ​​the market reaction if it perceives that the ECB’s commitment to avoid any fragmentation of financing costs in the Eurozone does not seem very strong.

And if the enlargement continues in the next few sessions, the ECB may want to oppose it.

Therefore, in light of Italy’s positive growth outlook and relatively stable political outlook, and in line with their view that ECB purchases in 2022 will still provide a relatively good level of accommodation, strategists expect a tightening of the BTP spread. -Bund in the coming weeks.

Undeniably, the possibility that high volatility in the rate universe will continue to prevail over the next few days is considerable, making it difficult to guess the best entry point for a trade that points to a contraction in the BTP-Bund Spread.