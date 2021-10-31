Rocket League, a Halloween dedicated to Batman

Even during the evening of Halloween, the world of Rocket League he is more active than ever. This is because it is being played there Haunted Hallows Cup, an “esports” event that, as usual, is being broadcast (even now) on the game’s official Twitch channel. Great ball to wheel action, freestyle and surprisingly superheroes in that event Haunted Hallows, which started just a few weeks ago.

In fact, it has not only brought a new mode and new themed challenges with related unlockable cosmetic objects. But it also sanctioned the temporary return to the in-game store of some very popular cars. We are talking about three different Batmobile models, all of which have appeared in iconic films starring the famous comic book character.

Thanks to the collaboration with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, Psyonix launched a package in its store comprising all three cars, along with their “realistic” (ie official) liveries and themed “goal explosions”. Of course, each of the cars and objects can also be purchased individually; all until November 2nd. But let’s go and discover the cars in our special dedicated. Enjoy the reading.

DARK MACHINES FOR BRILLIANT ACTIONS

As many fans will know, Batman made his first appearance in a DC Comics comic back in 1937. The character was so successful that a few years later he became the protagonist of a film serial. A format (essentially consisting of a long film divided into several episodes distributed individually in cinemas) very popular in those years, which would then be followed by actual films.

Nevertheless, his iconic car appeared together with the masked hero, where however the first “models” were very far from the aesthetics we are all accustomed to. It started with “normal” cars painted black and having some slight aesthetic changes, and over time they came to real customized racing cars. And the three most famous and appreciated have also come up Rocket League, proposing itself this time in honor of Halloween.

The first of the cars included in the “Batman Halloween” package by Rocket League and the 1989 Batmobile. It, belonging to the Dominus category as far as the hitbox is concerned, it is the car driven by Michael Keaton. Protagonist of the film Batman (1989), directed by Tim Burton and starring Jack Nicholson as the Joker. In addition to having an aesthetic strongly in line with its owner (including the ailerons in the shape of bat wings), the car is remembered for being fitted with a jet engine. Thanks to which (albeit with a few seconds of autonomy) he managed to reach the speed of 530 km / h. This obviously does not apply to the Psyonix title field where, remember, all the cars run at the same speed.

The second car (Octane hitbox), known as The Tumbler, is instead the one that appeared in the movies Batman Begins (2005) And The Dark Knight (2008). Both directed by Cristopher Nolan and starring the massive Christian Bale. In the first film mentioned Bruce Wayne creates this new Batmobile (although he never calls it that, however) starting from the prototype of a means of transport designed to build bridges. The design is very reminiscent of an armored military vehicle, and as seen in the feature films, the power of its equipment is perfectly in line with the aesthetics.

The third and final car of the package, belonging to the Plank category of the hitboxes, it is the Batmobile of 2016. While still having a strongly military design, it is lower and more compact than the Tumbler. In terms of cinema, it appears in three different films. One is Suicide Squad (2016), while the other two are Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) And Justice League (2017), both directed by Zack Snyder. Of the three, it tends to be the most used on Rocket League. Probably due to the fact that like the other cars in its category it compensates in width for its shorter than average length. This allows you to count on a larger surface where you can hit the ball, especially in flight.

MY NAME É BOND (BONUS PART II)

Last July it was launched on Rocket League the car starred in several James Bond films. We are talking about the Aston Martin DB5, which was sold temporarily in the in-game store as part of the collaboration between Psyonix and the duo formed by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) And Aston Martin. We talked about the special inherent in Season 4 of the title, which we remember being close to the end (November 17, ed).

In the meantime, it has recently landed in cinemas No Time To Die (2021), 25th chapter of the James Bond film series. A film that will also be remembered for representing the fifth and final appearance of Daniel Craig as the famous secret agent. As part of the promotion of the film, another famous 007 car came to Rocket League: the Aston Martin Valhalla.

A one-of-a-kind hypercar, of which Aston Martin he only made 500 copies, for sale starting at 875,000 pounds (in euros, about one million). As with all the other packages containing “thematic” bodies, we will have to wait for its reappearance in the store Psyonix. Which, remember, is updated every week. At the next race, mr. Bond.