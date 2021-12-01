Rocket League arrives on iOS and Android: Sideswipe now available

Having conquered millions of gamers on consoles and PCs, Rocket League brings its fast-paced game formula to smartphones and tablets.



Epic Games And Psyonix launch Sideswipe, a mobile spin-off of the famous sports title announced last March and characterized, in this case, by a horizontal scrolling gameplay and an intuitive control system based on the touchscreen of your device. Starting today, Rocket League Sideswipe available for free on devices iOS And Android.

Rocket League Sideswipe: “Drive, jump and win!”



After a short Beta Test launched in recent weeks, Rocket League Sideswipe is now available worldwide in its full version. We speak to all intents and purposes of a ‘simplified’ version of the classic Rocket League, which embraces an unpublished 2D design to offer greater accessibility on mobile devices. The sports title can now be played with a touchscreen, using a virtual joystick to control the cars and try to score.

Rocket League Sideswipe. Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/LL5qUjdoCl Rocket League Sideswipe (@RLSideswipe) November 29, 2021

“Hit the track with intuitive touch controls – as simple as sending the ball into your opponents’ goal, but be careful as they’ll try to score too! Use the turbo to outrun them or to take flight and perform truly spatial aerial acrobatics, leaving them stunned “, we read in the official description of the game on the App Store.

Unlike the console / PC counterpart, matches take place in Sideswipe in 1v1 or 2v2 matches with a maximum duration of two minutes, with the possibility of going into extra time in case of a tie. After facing a short tutorial it will be possible to participate in the offline match, against AI controlled cars, or those online, in which we will face other users connected to the game servers. We also find a ranking system, which will allow the most skilled players to challenge other users of the same level and to obtain ever richer rewards.

In addition to the classic Ca-r-lcio mode (football with cars) we also find that Basket, also featured in the original Psyonix game, as is the mode Free game, useful for training and honing your skills. The voice chat is missing, but in its place we find the so-called Quick chat, a communication system based on the use of emotes.

Rocket League Sideswipe available for free download on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android). The space required for installation is around 871 MB.

