Rocket League Sideswipe, review – Nerd4.life

What is a story made of ideas, intuitions and talent Psyonix he told us starting in July 2015, when he launched an original mix of the most classic of arcade sports and a driving game on PC. Rocket League immediately won the favor of the general public, reaching 40 million players in the space of three years. The console versions and a further expansion of the public, season after season, have therefore arrived, until the acquisition of the development team by Epic Games and the remodeling of the economic model in the free-to-play format, which has brought the game to touch i 100 million players. By now only iOS and Android devices were missing, but how to adapt that type of gameplay to touch controls and a small screen? The answer to these questions in the Rocket League Sideswipe review.

Contents Rocket League Sideswipe, the shots become more spectacular depending on the impact If you remember the announcement of Rocket League Sideswipe, you will know that the game does not try to adapt the original formula of the Psyonix title in the least, but rather reinterprets it, placing it in a more contained and strictly two-dimensional context, with challenges lasting two minutes that come to involve a maximum of four participants within three different ones modality. Completed a short tutorial that will make us immediately familiar with the touch controls of the game, from the start screen we will be able to access the Duel mode, with its one-on-one battles; to the Doubles mode, for couple challenges with a high level of showmanship; or finally to the Hoops variant, in which instead of nets we find baskets, with all that follows. Rocket League Sideswipe, the Hoops mode with its baskets Similar to the original Rocket League, winning games allows you to earn experience points, level up and unlock cosmetic items with which to customize your cars or user profile, as well as virtual currency with which to purchase additional embellishments. The freemium mechanics Rocket League Sideswipe, in short, are decidedly flexible and not at all oriented towards pay-to-win. Nevertheless the sense of progression it is perceived in a concrete way from the first games, the list of objectives is quite rich and also includes the Rocket Pass of the first season, which has just begun. It is also pleasant to spruce up your vehicle with colored rims or with an alternative exhaust, as well as freely change the paint color.

Gameplay Rocket League Sideswipe, a flying net finish Of course the outline and progression are important to keep interest in the game alive, but it’s the gameplay that dictates the law and this is especially true for a title like Rocket League Sideswipe, which on the one hand inevitably simplifies the dynamics that fans of the Psyonix jewel are well aware of, asking us to push the huge ball into the net more times than the opponents; on the other hand, it does not give up a certain degree of depth. THE checks are extremely simple: a repositionable virtual analog stick, located on the left side of the touch screen, allows you to move and orient the car, while on the right side of the screen there are two buttons: one for jump and double jump, the other for a turbo regulated by a special indicator that recharges only when the wheels touch the ground. There is no need for anything else: combining these commands and adapting the actions to the physical context of the game immediately creates literally explosive situations, in which you may be able to go online with a well-calibrated first touch or you can make bailouts that you define ” at the limit “appears euphemistic. The fact that the control system is absolutely precise and responsive, of course, is vital for the success of the experience. Likewise, the matchmaking it works well, it is fast and effective and apparently there are always opponents ready to challenge us. Not only that: their ability is selected with a minimum of criteria to give life to challenges as balanced as possible, and you will easily realize this after a couple of initial matches in which you will kill your opponents by winning at the table by three goals to zero. , only to run into decidedly more cunning players.

Graphics and sound Rocket League Sideswipe, a spectacular aerial evolution The transition to two dimensions inevitably reduces the visual impact of Rocket League Sideswipe compared to what is available on PC and consoles, but despite this the developers have done a great job in making the graphics of the game as pleasant as possible and at the same time avoid putting too much effort into the GPU of your smartphone or tablet, which in fact never ends up heating up. The sector sound he can count on electronic tracks, which accompany the action in a lively way, but without being too intrusive. The audio effects, for their part, try to make the most of the many impacts that occur on the screen but they end up a little too often on the muted.