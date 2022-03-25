Rockstar announces GTA+, a subscription for GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Grand Theft Auto V It has just been released on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S with a series of graphic and performance improvements to which certain content expansions have been added for GTA Online, its successful persistent multiplayer. To these novelties, which the community has considered insufficient, is added one more that Rockstar Games has just announced on its official blog: it is about GTA+an optional subscription that 5.99 per month (in Spain) will grant us advantages in GTA Onlinesuch as money, vehicles, and property.

What exactly is GTA+, the new subscription of GTA Online?

GTA+ is a subscription exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versionso PS4, Xbox One and PC players will not have access to it, at least for now. Requires that we previously have the gameeither the full version of Grand Theft Auto V or the way on-line independent, and will start operating next Tuesday, March 29, and the content that will be awarded to players who wish to pay for their first month’s membership has already been announced. This is everything that includes the first month of GTA + (from March 29 to April 27):

GTA$500,000 credited to Maze Bank account.

The Principe Deveste Eight, with the Hao’s Special Works upgrade, before it was available to the public, and the Orange Flipe and CMYK Distortion covers.

The workshop located in La Mesa, which grants access to various Los Santos Tuners content upgrades. Shop owners will be able to move to La Mesa for free.

Suspension of LS Car Meet dues and GTA$50,000 refund for existing members.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius superyacht at no additional cost.

The Gusst Jersey and the Broker Prolaps Basketball Jersey and Shorts.

The Transporter deck for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems in the workshop.

Triple GTA$ & RP in the Hao’s Special Works series.

Double the reputation in the Car Meet in the street racing series.

As in other similar subscriptions, GTA+ rewards will be renewed every month, although GTA$500,000 will be received at least once a month for GTA Online (amount that would cost 7.49 if we wanted to purchase it with real money through Tiburn Cards). The company says that each monthly payment will include properties, vehicles and exclusive discounts. In addition, they will have access to special Shark Cards in the PS Store and Microsoft Store, which will offer an extra money bonus.

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online are available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. can you read our analysis of the new generation version at this link.