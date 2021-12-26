Rockstar changes the logo on its official website, news coming?

Rockstar Games still does not comment on the existence of Bully 2, but rumors and theories surrounding the sequel to the original Jimmy Hopkins adventure continue to grow ever more insistent.

In the last few hours, Rockstar Games has updated the logo present on the official website of the house of GTA and Red Dead Redemption. As pointed out by some particularly attentive users, it seems that the new emblem chosen by the studio is actually taken from that used at E3 2005, just before Bully (Canis Canem Edit in Italy) was officially presented to the public. Whether it is a small anticipation linked to the reveal of the expected sequel?

Over time, Rockstar Games has maintained the habit of changing its logo according to the game that is the protagonist of its promotional campaigns. In the case of Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, the symbol of the US software house has taken on a red and black color. Who knows, therefore, that the sudden change implemented on the web portal is not actually linked to Bully 2.

According to reports from the founder of Rockstar Mag, the Take-Two studio intended to announce Bully 2 at The Game Awards 2021, however the reveal would have been postponed to a second occasion. Other rumors in recent days have suggested that an old Bully 2 build was canceled in 2017.