Rockstar designer imagines a soulslike nextgen

From the pages of his personal ArtStation profile, Rockstar’s Environment Artist Jonathon Gregory Bick shares the fruits of his experiments on Unreal Engine 5: the images shared by the Rockstar designer show the evocative settings of a hypothetical soulslike with hyper-realistic graphics.

The images shown, it should be reiterated, do not come from any video game in development or from an IP Rockstar not yet unveiled, but are “simple” artistic representations of a concept conceived by Bick himself to study the advanced tools integrated into the editor of Unreal Engine 5 currently in Early Access.

The shots in question portray a medieval world haunted by some demonic force that pushed the population to leave castles, villages and countryside before being struck by this curse.

The hero immortalized in the in-engine shots of the soulslike hypothesized by the Rockstar Games artist is therefore the classic of lonely knights forced to embark on a long journey to restore order in the chaos generated by this mysterious evil force: scrolling through the images we see the most varied biomes alternate and, with them, the heterogeneous architectural styles adopted by their respective inhabitants. The references to the heroes and scenarios of the Interregnum of Elden Ring are so many, as well as to the setting of role-playing works such as Dragon Age: to stay on the subject, here you will find the reconstruction on Unreal Engine 5 of Dragon Age Inquisition with Lumen and Nanite.