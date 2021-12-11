Rockstar Games in chaos, could be a big disappointment, for an insider – Nerd4.life

GTA 6 it could turn out to be one big disappointment for many players, also due to a development that is proving extremely chaotic in that of Rockstar Games, which could lead to results below expectations, according to an insider.

L’insider in question is known as AccNGT on Twitter, and we take it into consideration because, recently, it revealed Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse project, with lots of real artwork in it, well in advance and with extreme precision. Obviously, this does not automatically make it reliable even with regard to the Rockstar Games issues, but among the many insiders that run on the net it is already in a prominent position as results obtained.

In the short message posted on Twitter, AccNGT argues that many may not realize how chaotic the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently, and that this chaos could easily lead to a disappointing result for many, in some respects, among the which however “not the graphics“reportedly.

The series has accustomed us to setting new quality standards when it comes to the graphics of very large open world games and GTA 6 shouldn’t disappoint on that front, but development problems could result in others. inconveniences, possibly relating to gameplay or content. In this regard, among other things, also Jamie King, one of the founders of Rockstar, had reported the likelihood of major changes in the story and in the tone, with the departure of Leslie Benzies and Dan Houser.

According to AccNGT, moreover, if the game were to be announced by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, there would be something to be said for it. worry, because evidently at present the project still needs a lot of time to be optimized and improved properly. Obviously we take this as a simple rumor without any possibility of confirmation, but the source could be reliable.