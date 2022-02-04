Rockstar Games officially announces the development, which is at a good point – Nerd4.life

Rockstar Games has officially announced the development of GTA 6revealing moreover that it is already well underway and that he can’t wait to share all the details with gamers, who have been asking for a sequel to GTA 5 for years.

The news comes from a official post of the company on its blog, Rockstar Newswire, where you can read:

“Given the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know that many of you have long been asking about the new chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series. With each new project we tackle, our goal is always to do better than what we have already done. We are therefore happy to announce that the development of the new chapter of the Grand Theft Auto series is underway and well underway. We can’t wait to share more information as soon as we’re ready to do so, so stay tuned to Rockstar Newswire for all the official details.

On behalf of the whole theme, we thank you for your support and look forward to taking a step into the future with you.“

That Grand Theft Auto 6 was in development has long been taken for granted, but this is the first time Rockstar Games has officially talked about it and provides details on the status of the work. This means that it is truly in the pipeline, if not in 2022, maybe in 2023, for the ten years of GTA V. We’ll see.