Rockstar got its own logo wrong too!

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrived on the market in such a disastrous state that it prompted Rockstar Games to publicly apologize and admit that the collection does not meet the standards that three classics of this magnitude would have deserved.

These days a screenshot is making the rounds of the net that highlights one of the many imperfections of the collection. This, however, has the absurd: apparently, the developers who took care of the collection (the Americans of Groove Streets Games), they even managed to get the Rockstar Games logo wrong. In one of the Vice City villas it is possible to find a swimming pool that has the shape of the famous R with the star, a welcome Easter egg that was also present in the original. In the Remastered, however, the symbol was incorrectly reproduced on the mini-map: if you look at the attached image below, you can see that the Rockstar star has a clearly different shape from the original one, with an extra tip! Of course, the mistake was made by the third-party developers, but the responsibility also and above all falls on the shoulders of Rockstar Games, which is extremely funny.

Meanwhile, the developers are working hard to put a patch on all the problems of the collection: last night the first of a series of updates for GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrived, which has fixed a lot of bugs and problems of a technical nature. As a sign of apology, Rockstar also announced that will replay the original classics on PC and will give them away to everyone who purchased the trilogy on the Rockstar Store.