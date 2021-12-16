Rocky 4, everything we know about Sylvester Stallone’s director’s cut

The mythical and timeless Rocky 4 by Sylvester Stallone it was released in American cinemas 36 years ago, surprising the general public in many ways. A film about remembrance and revenge, the fourth chapter of the frachise on the Italian-American boxer, who dealt extraordinarily head-on – always and in any case on the quadrilateral – central political issues in the mid-1980s, in the final stages of the Cold War between the US and Russia. A geopolitical and espionage face to face that Stallone consciously chose to decline in sports sweat and a cinematic genre key, placing one in front of the other not two a (nta) gonists but two emblems, perfectly sculpted in the body and tempered respectively in the mind, ready for one of the most unforgettable clashes in the history of cinema, which has also become one of the most applauded and loved ever.

It is therefore no coincidence that to celebrate the 35th anniversary, last year – in full Pandemic – Stallone announced the arrival of the director’s cut of Rocky 4, a restored version of the film with the addition of 40 minutes of unreleased footage. In the United States, the film has already been released in theaters for just one day, November 11, as a special event, then arriving in digital video on demand the next day. But what do we know today, concretely, about the film and this extended version of it? Is it worth looking forward to it in Italy too?

Sly’s gift

Obviously, the director’s cut of Rocky IV is not a project that, like DC’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, upsets the structure and meaning of the story itself. It is a product designed and packaged first of all to pay homage to the original release of the film in US theaters, secondly for recalibrate as best you can actual film a story that did not deserve to be cut so deeply 35 years ago.

Already the complete author of the previous Rocky II and III, with the fourth chapter of the Stallone franchise he churned out what is still considered one of his maximum working peaks, a sweaty and reasoned masterpiece of genre to the excess that brought to completion a narrative path that began in 1979, with the birth of the first rivalry with Apollo Creed, who later became a trusted friend of Rocky and finally the cause of a vengeance in the heart of the protagonist of the saga.

The additional minutes of the work, from what has been learned, it will cover a large part of the project and we will not go to fossilize on a specific part of the feature film, limiting ourselves to extending and enriching everything we already know and have learned to love, but eager to deliver decisive blows to the heart of the most passionate spectators. After all, the operation – in itself – it is certainly not aimed at an all-round mass audience, but to the fans and cinephiles who have long been waiting for the opportunity to admire unpublished material on one of the fundamental pillars of Stallonian filmography, the one that somehow redefined the very meaning of sly’s authorial apparatus.

We know for example that there will be many more sequences with the unforgettable Mickey Goldmill, historic Balboa coach who died of a heart attack in Rocky III and with a role originally limited to flashbacks only. Apparently (even watching the trailer for the director’s cut of Rocky IV), Mickey’s part will be more substantial but equally insubstantial, however important in a practical and emotional sense to motivate Rocky, perhaps reminding him from the past of some sports teaching that until now had been hidden from us by film editing.

At the same time, it is certain that the fantastic and unforgettable clash in the ring between Rocky and the terrible Ivan Drago it will be extended, and therefore we will be able to enjoy additional elements even in full action, for a fight that for many was already perfect and unforgettable as it was shown in the dark of a room almost forty years ago.

Unfortunately there is still no official date for the Italian release of Rocky IV – Director’s Cut, although we imagine it may arrive in home video over the next year, while Michael B. Jordan is busy shooting the announced Creed III, of which we remember he will also be the director, in his absolute debut behind the camera. And it is still beautiful and moving to note how the saga itself and then Rocky’s legacy is something truly immortal and timeless, capable of surviving generations and thrilling anyone, reaching practically everyone.