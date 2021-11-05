Rocky 4, Sylvester Stallone regrets killing Apollo Creed

Sylvester Stallone has recently completed the making of his Director’s Cut of Rocky 4 (here our ranking of the films), legendary 1985 film that sees the Italian Stallion confront the terrible Russian boxer Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. On the occasion of the presentation of this new project, the actor, who also wrote the screenplay, unveiled a The Mirror to have regretted having killed Apollo Creed. He is in fact shot dead by Drago at the beginning of the film, which then led to Rocky’s desire for revenge.

If I could do it all over again, I would never kill Apollo – says Stallone. It was silly. I thought I needed that stepping stone to launch the drama.

The actor said he would have preferred Creed to survive, but be wheelchair bound and become Rocky’s new coach. It’s hard to imagine the film any other way, but Stallone said if he had made different choices Rocky V would never have happened and Rocky VI might not have developed that way.

Moving forward with the interview, Stallone also talks about what it meant for him to get his hands on Rocky 4 after all these years.

I am a happy man. I really think we made it. We landed a knockout blow. In the end I said what I meant, what I should have said 35 years ago.

The actor is now working on the new one Mercenaries and offered to the British boxer Tyson Fury a role in the film. In fact, Stallone sent a video to Fury in homage to his victory and asked the 33-year-old to participate in the latest chapter of the famous action film.

What do you think? How it would be Rocky 4 without the death of Apollo? Tell us yours, as usual, in the comments.