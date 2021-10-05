News

Rocky 4, when does the Director’s Cut of the film with Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren come out?

One of Rocky’s most famous films is about to return to our screens in a completely new version. It is about Rocky 4, a 1985 film, of which Stallone wanted to release a Director’s Cut, which will add 40 minutes of scenes to the original montage. But when will it be possible to see this version at the cinema? Here’s what we know.

The first differences can already be seen in the trailer for Rocky 4 Director’s Cut, where unpublished moments appear. But we can really discover and appreciate them November 11th, when the film hits theaters, where it is distributed by MGM.

Obviously, if going to the cinema should not be possible, the distribution house has also thought of an alternative method: streaming. The film will in fact be available on demand on the main platforms starting the following day, the November 12.

Initially scheduled for the 35th anniversary, celebrated by the film in 2020, the release of Rocky 4 Director’s Cut was then moved to the following year due to the covid-19 pandemic, which as we know has forced many cinemas to close more than one. time.

This could be it the last time we will see the character, as Sylvester Stallone seems to have said goodbye to Rocky when he sold all the personal memorabilia of the saga. Obviously many fans hope that this is not really the case.

