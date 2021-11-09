Rocky 5: cast, plot and finale

Rocky V is a 1990 film, the fifth chapter of the famous Rocky Balboa saga, starring Sylvester Stallone. A real watershed for the history of the Italian-American boxer, since it marks the loss of his wealth and an inevitable return to a more Spartan life.

Plot and cast

The film restarts chronologically shortly after the fourth chapter of the saga. Rocky returns to the United States from Moscow, where he has beaten Ivan Drago, somehow avenging Apollo Creed. He is publicly challenged by wealthy manager George Washington Duke, who would like to see him in the ring with his champion Union Cane. Rocky has withdrawn, however, and refuses the offer.

He later discovers bitterly that he has lost all his earnings. The fault lies with Paulie, who signed some documents in his name, which turned out to be authorizations for risky investments, which ended in a bad way. He thinks to accept the challenge but the doctors clarify how a meeting could be fatal to him. He leaves the title, which is won by Cane, and sells many of his most cherished memories.

Try starting from the bottom, training the young promise Tommy Gun. His working success, however, goes hand in hand with the difficulties in the relationship with his son. He suddenly finds himself in a poor neighborhood, targeted by local bullies. Thus begins to harbor anger towards the world and primarily his father. Tommy piques Duke’s attention, who promises him glory and money. The young man agrees to challenge Dog, but above all to leave Rocky behind.

here is the cast of Rocky V:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Rocky Balboa

Tommy Morrison: Tommy “Machine” Gunn

Talia Shire: Adriana Pennino

Burt Young: Paulie Nib

Sage Stallone: ​​Robert Balboa Jr.

Richard Gant: George Washington Duke

Tony Burton: Tony Evers

Burgess Meredith: Mickey Goldmill

Rocky 5 finale: how the movie ends

Tommy was captivated by the glory promised by manager Duke, unscrupulous. Abandon Master Rocky and enter the ring against Dog. He manages to win thanks to the teachings of the Italian stallion. At the moment of thanks, however, he deliberately decides to exclude Rocky, who had cheered for him despite everything.

Public and critics attack him, calling him a non-champion. Rocky’s shadow hangs over him and unleashes his anger. He publicly challenges Balboa, which he obviously refuses. Everything changes, however, when Paulie gets punched in the face by the young boxer. The result is an impromptu match on the street. In a few moves, Rocky almost knocks him out and walks away. Tommy treacherously hits him several times, beating up even those present who try to appease him.

The hard blows stun the champion, who thinks back to Mickey’s words for a moment. He regains his strength and asks Tommy to finish. The young man is knocked out after enormous efforts. Tommy is arrested and dumped by Duke. The latter, not happy, provokes Rocky, who strikes him in the abdomen. The stallion thus returns home, to the pride of those present. After a while, the relationship with his son has definitely improved. The two run up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where his father gives him Mickey’s twin, thanking him for being there together.

