Rocky and Fonzie, the American dream up for auction – Chronicle

A pair of boxing gloves, a leather jacket. They run in the head like old songs, those fetishes are stuck in the imagination of those who were young in the seventies. Rocky and Fonzie: our happy days, our America. It will be a coincidence, it will be emulation, but what remains of them is going to be auctioned at the same time in these days. Tomorrow the famous jacket worn by Henry Winkler is beaten in Los Angeles with a price ranging between 50 and 70 thousand dollars. For his part, Sylvester Stallone has donated various items from a half-century long career to Julien’s Auctions and in Beverly Hills the heirloom party is in full swing right now. Metonymy, the part for the whole.

Other than accessories. Those who are surprised pay for the lack of reference points with cynicism. Those who believe in it just pay, just to get their hands on a sweaty boot, on the outerwear that lit hearts and juke boxes. They have aged, the dream has not. And to both must be applied precisely the theory of “Fonzie’s syndrome”, the phenomenon whereby a minor character or an unimportant artifact becomes the object of attention and veneration.

It happened to Arthur Fonzarelli when he appeared almost by mistake in the Happy Days saga. It happens now to his jacket recovered from an old wardrobe, never worn in the first series, until a screenwriter realized that a kind of k-way was not enough. And for Rocky Balboa’s personal belongings it’s the same. In the absence of the boxer who passed us the instruction booklet of life (“The important thing is how you can resist the blows”), we make use of his props.

Winkler does it for a good purpose: with the money from the auction he will make a contribution to the non-profit organization of his daughter Zoe in favor of migrant families separated on their journey to the United States. There also ends up the revenues from Levi’s, the white shirt and the black ordinance boots. And the 80 thousand dollars for the Triumph TR5 on which he scoured the streets of Milwaukee, customized by the legendary Hollywood stuntman, Bud Ekins, among other things a friend of Steve McQueen. This would be enough to understand that the amateur does not just put an old junk in the garage but ends up straight into the legend of the bully with a good heart, in the Cunninghams’ living room, in the yankiee province between the 50s and 60s, where the girls wore the skirt of Joanie-Sottiletta and Fonzie sent 55,000 letters a week. Maybe it was “a cow” as Jovanotti dared to say (immediately overwhelmed by criticism). But if fifty years later that uniform has continued to have a certain appeal even among Italian politicians, there will be a reason why.

For Rocky and his stuff there is no need for explanations. It was a collective psychoanalytic session with his fighting demons, a restorative of self-esteem. Rocky, the pinnacle of the American dream (boy who came from nothing can win everything), older brother of Rambo the veteran, who embodied the muscular and military apparatus of America. Something about the soldier is also auctioned (the band that binds to the head and the knife, in particular), but the highlights are those sweaty by the pioneer boxer of all future motivational courses who invited us to minimize the bad luck: “Ha mai got 500 punches in the face per night? It irritates the skin after a while. ”