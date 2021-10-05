Rocky and Ivan Drago together again 36 years later: do you recognize them?

Rocky and Ivan Drago appear together again and drive the web crazy.

Sylvester Stallone And Dolph Lundgren they took a photo where they are obviously aged compared to the period of Rocky IV, but at the same time very calm and happy in having found themselves after all these years.

As fans of the Rocky saga well know, Dolph Lundgren played Ivan Drago in the famous film, archenemy of the character played by Stallone. Just to remember the old days, 75-year-old Sylvester and 63-year-old Dolph have decided to be immortalized in boxing poses as well.

The two couldn’t stop smiling while they answered questions from host Jenni Falconer during a special event held at Birmingham NEC, an exhibition center located near the airport of the English city.

Schwarzenegger in video link: “I got hurt, I can’t be there”

Sylvester Stallone sported a black sweater paired with a pair of dark pants, while Dolph Lundgren wore a havana shirt and jeans.

He also participated in the event Arnold Schwarzenegger, even if only in video call due to a leg and foot injury. The day before the event, the actor tweeted that his doctor advised him not to attend.

“I’m very angry because I can’t be there because of this injury – said Schwarzenegger – I hurt my leg, foot, calf. The doctor told me not to travel, so you will see me on the screen ”, then assuring his presence for next year.