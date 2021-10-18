News

Rocky and Rambo memorabilia at auction

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Several Sylvester Stallone props and costumes will be sold at auction.

For the gloves worn by the actor in “Rocky III” there are offers of up to 20 thousand dollars (about 17 thousand euros).

The operation will be managed by the famous American auction house Julien’s Auctions, which will sell to the highest bidder a collection of over 500 objects belonging to the 75-year-old star.

Loading...
Advertisements

Company CEO Darren Julien said in a statement, “Sylvester Stallone is one of the great icons and immense talents of the 20th and 21st centuries, the epitome of a Hollywood superstar. With an extraordinary career that began more than 50 years ago and does not show signs of stopping, he has changed the world and the universe of action films by giving us two of the greatest and most enduring heroes and cultural symbols of Hollywood, Rocky and Rambo. Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this epic auction which comes entirely from the personal collection of this magnanimous man, the myth, the legend, Sylvester Stallone ».

Also up for auction are the gloves worn by Stallone in 2006 in the sequel “Rocky Balboa”, knives, prop pistols, machetes and a bow with arrows from the set of “John Rambo” in 2008, in addition to the headband worn by the actor in 1985 in “Rambo 2 – Revenge”.

The auction will take place on December 5th.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

790
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
663
News

Cinema, all films out in October
618
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
564
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
509
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
446
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
432
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
402
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
366
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
293
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top