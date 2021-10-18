Rocky and Rambo memorabilia at auction

Several Sylvester Stallone props and costumes will be sold at auction.

For the gloves worn by the actor in “Rocky III” there are offers of up to 20 thousand dollars (about 17 thousand euros).

The operation will be managed by the famous American auction house Julien’s Auctions, which will sell to the highest bidder a collection of over 500 objects belonging to the 75-year-old star.

Loading... Advertisements

Company CEO Darren Julien said in a statement, “Sylvester Stallone is one of the great icons and immense talents of the 20th and 21st centuries, the epitome of a Hollywood superstar. With an extraordinary career that began more than 50 years ago and does not show signs of stopping, he has changed the world and the universe of action films by giving us two of the greatest and most enduring heroes and cultural symbols of Hollywood, Rocky and Rambo. Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this epic auction which comes entirely from the personal collection of this magnanimous man, the myth, the legend, Sylvester Stallone ».

Also up for auction are the gloves worn by Stallone in 2006 in the sequel “Rocky Balboa”, knives, prop pistols, machetes and a bow with arrows from the set of “John Rambo” in 2008, in addition to the headband worn by the actor in 1985 in “Rambo 2 – Revenge”.

The auction will take place on December 5th.