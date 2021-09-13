Rocky $ AP finds it incredible that Rihanna has supported him so much in life in

SE / Avalon

In addition to looking for his singing girlfriend, the songwriter of “Excuse Me” explains that his new documentary, “Stockholm Syndrome”, is “to show honesty, authenticity and purity”.

Ice shop –

A $ AP Rocky He considers himself “really lucky” to have support Rihanna. The 32-year-old rapper – whose real name is Rakim Myers – admitted it was “surprising” to have his girlfriend by his side because it was “important” to have people who wanted the best for him.

When asked how important it is for him to get Rihanna’s support for his new documentary,Stockholm syndrome– in which she appeared – she told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s important to have that support in real life, you know? It’s great and honestly I’m much, much softer ”.

The film – which also features the likes Naomi CampbellAnd the Tyler the creator And the Kim Kardashian West – Documenting Rocky’s rise to fame, including his infamous stint in solitary confinement in a Swedish prison in July 2019, but the “Oops” hitmaker insisted it wasn’t meant to be a “pity party”.

“I think making a documentary is about weakness,” he said. “The documentary shows honesty, authenticity and purity. I just wanted to tell my story without complaining or without, you know, sounding like a victim, or like I want a pity party or what not. So, here it is. ”

And now Rocky looks to the future, with Rihanna by his side.

Loading... Advertisements

“The future for me is what I was doing before I went to jail,” he added. “Me and the most beautiful creature ever, we are breaking the headlines and making history with creativity”.

Rocky and Rihanna have yet to publicly confirm their relationship. However, in an interview with GQ magazine, rapper Babushka Boy described the successful producer “Work” as “the love of my life”. He added: “It probably affects a million others. I think when you know it, you know it, it’s the first ”.