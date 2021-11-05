Rocky Balboa: 6 Movies From Worst to Best

The character of Rocky Balboa has marked entire generations with the film saga of “Rocky”, coming up to the present day with two spin-offs, on the son of the first great antagonist and then friend Apollo Creed, called Creed – Born to fight of 2015 and Creed II of 2016, in which we find a Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Fantastic 4 – The Fantastic Four, The right to object) in an absurd form.

Rocky Balboa and Adonis Johnson in Creed – Born to fight (2015)

The character of “Lo Stallone Italiano”, Rocky Balboa, was born from the pen of Sylvester Stallone, which will become the third in the history of cinema after Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles to receive the nomination for the Oscar both as a screenwriter and as a leading actor for the same film, in an economic period that was not profitable for him.

The inspiration was born on March 24, 1975, after attending the boxing match between the reigning world champion Muhammad Ali and a semi-unknown boxer named Chuck Wepner.

Although the basic idea of ​​the first film originates from this event, the name, the iconography and the fighting style of the protagonist are based on the Italian-American heavyweight boxer (champion from 1952 to 1956) who really existed: Rocky Marciano.

Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa

Below will be a personal ranking that includes all the films of the entire saga, from worst to best.

No more chatter, let’s start this long journey into the boxing world!

6. Rocky V (1990)

Rocky Balboa and Tommy Gunn in Rocky V (1990)

Rocky V is the fifth title in the saga that sees the return of John G. Avildsen (Karate Kid Trilogy), director of the first and unforgettable film, as director. As with all other products in this franchise, this one is also scripted and starring Sylvester Stallone. Produced by Robert Chartoff (Raging Bull) and Irwin Winkler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Creed 1 and 2), it sees the Italian stallion leave the boxing ring for the first time to focus on the role of coach.

Due to brain damage after meeting with Ivan Drago, Rocky reopens his mentor’s old gym by coming into contact with a young man (who becomes his pupil) named Tommy Gunn, played by real boxer Tommy Morrison who will win the 1993 WBO heavyweight title. Let’s face it, the idea behind it is interesting, but to see in the end a meeting in a disreputable suburb of Philadelphia between a boy full of energy and a man no longer very young with his ailments it doesn’t really do justice to the previous chapters.

5. Rocky III (1982)

Clubber Lang vs Rocky Balboa in Rocky III (1982)

Rocky III is the second sequel to the first chapter and is written, starred and directed by Sylvester Stallone himself in 1982. The protagonist, who became world heavyweight champion, embraces success by emerging from that condition of poverty and primitive impetuosity seen previously. Rocky yes rests on its laurels in practice, until the moment he has to deal with the challenge thrown by an always angry young fighter who, in some respects, can remember the Philadelphia boxer of yesteryear.

Clubber Lang is played by a human mountain aka Mr. T, famous actor for the American TV series A-Team from the 1980s. The idea of ​​the hero’s collapse and his rebirth in the finale works quite well, despite some ignorant scenes such as the initial encounter with the so-called Thundering Lips, staged by wrestler Hulk Hogan. Note of merit goes to the soundtrack thanks to the unforgettable piece “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor who received 3 major nominations: Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA.

4. Rocky Balboa (2006)

Mason Dixon vs Rocky Balboa in Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky Balboa is the final work of the entire saga on the homonymous character and is written, directed and scripted by the ubiquitous Sylvester Stallone in 2006. The protagonist, now in his sixties, lives a life of elderly widower who runs a restaurant in Philadelphia, in which he tells his various clients only about his past boxing matches.

Reigning heavyweight champion Mason “The Line” Dixon decides to challenge Rocky in a fight, after seeing a simulated match between the two in which the Italian Stallion manages to defeat him without any problems. The hero of Philadelphia accepts the challenge and begins a long and tiring training but arrives at don’t win the match. The defeat for the judges, but not for the audience, is a point that advances this film in this personal ranking, as well as the nice cameo by Mike Tyson.

At the same time, however, this film drops one place due to the embarrassing, unwatchable physical conditions of the antagonist. Mason Dixon, however, played very well by the real boxer Antonio Tarver.

3. Rocky II (1979)

Apollo Creed vs Rocky Balboa in Rocky II (1979)

Rocky II is the second chapter of the 1979 saga, written, directed and starring always by Sylvester Stallone. After the match that appeared in the first film, the boxer decides to hang up his gloves and leave boxing forever. Apollo, for his part, wounded in pride as public opinion was not in agreement on the outcome of the first meeting, decides to ask Rocky for a rematch. The Philadelphia hero, broke and eager for revenge, accepts the toughest challenge ever.

This film had the misfortune of being a sequel to one of the most important films of the seventies, failing to match the success of the first, despite the excellent box office gain. Without bringing anything extraordinarily new from the first film, other than starting a family for Rocky, you can’t help but love him, although we have nothing to do with boxing in a way.

The final scene where our Rocky gets up for a hair at the last second, thus winning the title, is a bit too sentimental and epic for the tastes of the writer, but it still remains one of the best movies of the whole saga.

2. Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa vs Apollo Creed in Rocky (1976)

Rocky is the first film in the saga scripted by Silvester Stallone. Directed as the fifth chapter by the excellent John G. Avildsen, he gets to win well three oscar awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Editing in 1977. Made in just 28 days, it was listed in 2008 as 57th in the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Best US Films and preserved in the prestigious National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. United States.

Rocky is a 30-year-old Italian-American boxer who can’t make it into the boxing world and who, to earn some money, turns into a debt collector on behalf of a feared gangster in the city. He is presented, totally by chance, the only chance of his life to break into boxing when Apollo Creed, world heavyweight champion, challenges him for a title match. After Rocky’s acceptance of the match, the entire training period starts with the teacher and putative father, Mickey, until the long-awaited meeting.

Memorable scenes, such as the race through the streets of Philadelphia with the unforgettable opera in the background of “Gonna Fly Now” by Bill Conti or how the exciting encounter with an unexpected ending, however, because it sees the challenger to the title lose by points, make this first film is one of the best boxing films in the entire cinematic universe. A cult to see and review, there is little to do.

1. Rocky IV

Rocky Balboa vs Ivan Drago (1985)

Rocky IV is the third sequel to the successful saga, written, directed and starring once again by the good Sylvester Stallone. Filmed during the most important years of the Cold War, this fourth installment is undoubtedly the most compelling and the best of the entire series. Rocky refuses to participate in a match with the Soviet Olympic gold medal winner Ivan Drago, effectively condemning the friend and ex-rival Apollo Creed.

The latter, in spite of himself, accepts the challenge ofSoviet Union returning to the ring in place of the Italian stallion who will follow his exploits on the corner. In just a few rounds, the mountain of muscles, played by Dolph Lundgren, prevails over the former champion killing him. From this event the slow and inexorable ride of Rocky to conquer theUSSR and in comparison with the feared Ivan Drago.

Cafonaggine and tamarraggine at the right point, eternal clash between the USA and the Soviet Union, the idea of David versus Goliath, nature versus technology, totally authentic first scenes of the match as stated by Sylvester Stallone and the presence of sound effects and real shots, are all the perfect ingredients that make up the best Rocky movie of the entire film saga. It is true that there is a lot of rhetoric throughout the film and an unbearable, at times, stars and stripes patriotism, but you can turn a blind eye for once, otherwise you run the risk of being “Split in two”.