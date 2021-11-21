Rocky Balboa, a film full of problems for Stallone

Rocky Balboa – which will be broadcast tonight at 11.35 pm on Nove – is the 2006 film that brings Sylvester Stallone back to wearing the shoes of the well-known boxer, after the final chapter of the saga, Rocky V, released in theaters in 1990.

Rocky Balboa, the plot

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) hasn’t been the same since his wife Adriana left, struck down by a tumor that made the former boxer a heartbroken widower. Having forgotten the ring and the clashes that have characterized his career, now Rocky runs a restaurant named after his wife and spends his days telling his old triumphs to anyone willing to listen to him. His life changes when, following a simulated boxing match, he is contacted by the agents of reigning champion Mason “The Line” Dixon who would like to challenge the legendary Balboa to prove he can defeat him. The Line is not an athlete particularly loved by the public, but he is a powerful and massive boxer, a man who could harm someone like Rocky, who has not been fighting in a long time and is not in idyllic health. Although his son Robert (Milo Ventimiglia) and brother-in-law Paulie (Burt Young) advise him to continue his life at the restaurant without putting his life in danger, Rocky feels a growing desire to return to the ring.

The difficult realization of Rocky Balboa

At first Sylvester Stallone did not want to create another film dedicated to the character who had already saved him from bankruptcy. However the actor was so unhappy with the ending of Rocky V who had felt the need to get back to the script and make another film to give the worthy conclusion to the narrative arc of Rocky. A desire so sincere and profound that Stallone agreed to overcome all obstacles who showed up on the street as he wrote and directed the film.

Rocky Balboa was shot in just 38 days. As reported by the website ofInternet Movie Data Base, the first scene to be shot was the fight between Rocky and Dixon. A choice that does not appear casual, but it occurred for logical reasons: in fact, Sylvester Stallone, after training for six months to be able to return to playing the boxer, knew that he could not continue to do so. With the start of production he would have to go behind the camera, which would have made it really difficult – if not impossible – for him to continue training. AND Rocky Balboa he needed to show the boxer in his best form during the final fight. Furthermore, Stallone would not have had time to devote to training also because during the production of the film not everything went smoothly.

One of the first problems – always second IMDB – was finding the right location to shoot the final fight. All the plausible arenas had in fact already been booked and it seemed that there was not a single place to film the scene. The solution came from Sylvester Stallone who discovered that the HBO he was to organize a boxing event at the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Stallone, therefore, suggested that the HBO scenography be used, also using the set-up of the press conference, in order to shorten the time. His only concern, at that point, was related to the real audience being asked to remain in their seats even after the real event ended. But the concern had no reason to be: when Stallone entered the ring as Rocky Balboa the audience gave him a standing ovation and cheered him, continuing to cheer for him even during filming, without anyone asking the audience. to “act out” those reactions.

Another problem Stallone had to face was the “tantrums” of Carl Weathers, the actor who had previously played the boxer Apollo Creed in the saga, whose character dies at the beginning of Rocky IV. According to theInternet Movie Data Base, Carl Weathers desperately wanted a role in this new one Rocky Balboa. Stallone, however, refused the request, above all because, in fact, Apollo Creed he had died in the 1985 film. The actor then decided to “take revenge” against Stallone: ​​he denied permission to use his old footage as Apollo Creed. At that point – for the brief scene in which the old meeting between Apollo and Rocky is seen – Stallone was forced to rework the scene and use a double for Apollo Creed. Finally Sylvester Stallone also had to face one lawsuit. According to IMDB Stallone had promised Jodi Letizia that he would reprise his role as Marie in the new film. However, when the actress found out that the role had been given to Geraldine Hughes she decided to legally proceed against Stallone, saying that due to the actor / director’s promise she had to organize all her work schedules to make sure she was free for the footage of Rocky Balboa. Eventually, however, the lawsuit was dismissed without consequences.