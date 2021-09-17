Rocky | Cinema – BadTaste.it

Collider confirms that the auction house Julien’s Auctions will host an auction called “Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone” which will contain objects and memorabilia from the private collection of. Props from Rocky to The Expendables.

The actor’s memorabilia collection includes props from franchises such as Rocky, The Expendables, Rambo but also from titles such as Cliffhanger – The Last Challenge, Demolition Man, The Specialist, Escape Plan, Assassins, Dredd – The Law is Me ( Judge Dredd) and Cop Land, as well as Stallone’s personal items ranging from jewelry to cigar accessories.

Regarding the franchise of The Mercenaries, remember that a fourth chapter is in the works.

The director will find stuntman Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), which will be on set starting in October.

In the cast we find Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, already appeared in the previous chapters, but also Curtis “50” Jackson, Megan Fox (who will be the female protagonist), Andy Garcia and Tony Jaa.

Although the early films focused on Stallone’s character, the new film will apparently focus on Jason Statham’s.

The direction of the new film was initially to be by DJ Caruso, director of xXx – The return of Xander Cage, who should take care of the project starting from a script signed by Max Adams.

With a collection of only $ 39 million in the United States (and 206 million in global revenue), The Mercenaries 3 is the film of the trilogy that has grossed the least ever, followed by 270 million cashed in from the first chapter and from 305 million of dollars collected from Mercenaries 2.

