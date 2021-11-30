Rocky: Dolph Lundgren talks about a spin-off on Ivan Drago

Dolph Lundgren hinted that a Rocky spinoff is in development centered on the iconic villain Ivan Drago. The 64-year-old Swedish action star first played this role in the 1985; was the monstrous boxer supported by the USSR, while fighting against Rocky Balboa from Sylvester Stallone in Rocky IV.

Note: Possible spoilers on the Rocky and Creed saga

With its supreme strength, Ivan Drago killed the friend of the protagonist, that is to say Apollo Creed, in the ring, leading to a revenge match filled with grudge. The robot-like fighter, while a slightly clichéd 1980s Soviet-era bad boy, has become a movie icon.

The character did the long-awaited return in Creed II of 2018. In the film, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is faced with the son of his father’s murderer; Viktor Drago (interpreted by Florian Munteanu). In the movie Rocky Balboa will be the mentor of the young protagonist, while Ivan Drago will train his son.

Now, talking with THR, Dolph Lundgren has revealed that there has been talk of giving the two members of the Drago family their Creed-style spin-off.. Meanwhile he also discusses one combat scene deleted from Creed II that would have seen the two historic rivals punch each other once again.

Despite the missed opportunity for more content on Ivan Drago in what the actor called “a fan moment”, Lundgren gave the lovers of Rocky a new hope, revealing “I think we’re talking about making a whole spin-off on Ivan Drago with MGM“. Although he has not confirmed further details on the study plans for the character.

Fans of the series have however recently received extra content on Ivan Drago via Rocky IV’s Director’s Cut, that the star Sylvester Stallone released this year. The re-edited original vision for the film presents more context for the villain, giving him more characterization than before. Following in the footsteps of Stallion, the star of Creed, Michael B. Jordan, will make his directorial debut at the helm of Creed III.

With Creed which reinvigorates the dormant boxing series, there is a good chance you can get even more spin-offs on the Rocky-verse, and one about the family Dragon would be the ideal choice. An underdeveloped villain with great humanization potential, Dolph Lundgren recently discussed his intentions behind the character; calling him more of a “Frankenstein monster” personality; manipulated by the Russian state that created it.

It remains to be seen whether this project of a possible film on Ivan and Viktor Drago will go on, but his renewed love for the stoic Soviet sportsman has reinvigorated his importance in the universe of Rocky. On the franchises of Creed and of Rocky a video game was also made; for more details you can consult this article.

Source: Screen Rant