“Rocky II” on TV: how are all the protagonists today

“Rocky II”, the second chapter of Sylvester Stallone’s saga, airs on Sky Cinema Action at 7pm. In this film, directed by Sly himself, Balboa – after the match against Apollo Creed – decides to hang up his gloves but when the money begins to run out, he agrees to return to the ring for the rematch against Creed. What has happened to the cast over the years? Let’s start with the protagonist, one of the most loved faces in Hollywood. Present on the Walk of Fame since 1984 in recent years he has returned to the world that gave him global success: in 2015 he reprized the role of Rocky Balboa in “Creed – Born to fight”, for which he won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor (he also received a nomination in the same category at the 2016 Academy Awards), and in “Creed II” (2018). In 2019, “Rambo: Last Blood” was released, a new chapter in the other saga that made Stallone famous (in the role of Vietnam veteran John Rambo). Filming (previously suspended due to the pandemic) of “Samaritan”, a film about an old superhero who has been missing for twenty years, ended in November 2020. The actor will soon be part of the cast of “The Suicide Squad – Mission Suicide”, a film directed by James Gunn.

September 26, 2021 | 07:00

(©) REPRODUCTION RESERVED

